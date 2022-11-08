The Longhorns slowly, but surely, became more competitive during their first season under Cardy as head coach.
They return a year older and more experienced, led by seniors Jones and Salters and juniors Williams and Howell, for the Cardy’s second season on the sideline.
“That first year, it was an uphill battle because I was learning so much at the same time (as the players),” Cardy said. “The girls we had last year, I was very fortunate I had six seniors on our team to kind of set the tone and led the way for the juniors and the sophomores on our team to develop and get better.
“Now going into Year 2, most of the girls in the program know what our expectations are. We have a great relationship with our middle school (program) … so it’s working out very well.”
Some of the players from the middle school program have now filtered up to Lanier, and Cardy is excited about the athletic ability of strong sophomore and junior classes, which he believes will begin to pay dividends this season.
“I’m expecting a good year because we’re more athletic than we were last year,” Cardy said. “We’re very defensive minded. I think that’s one of the things that has stuck with our culture, that we like to play defense and we play hard defense, especially with the amount of athletes we have now. We’ll do a lot better pressuring the ball and getting out and running a little bit."
