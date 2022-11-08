LANIER LONGHORNS
Region: 8-AAAAAA
Coach: Branden Mayweather
2021-22 Record: 14-11
Returning Regulars:
F Adam Ault, 6-4, Sr.
F Jayce Nathaniel, 6-8, Jr.
G Tahai Morgan, 6-1, Jr.
G Cameron Thornton, 5-11, Jr.
Others to watch:
F Osmar Garcia, 6-6, Sr.
G Landon Suarez, 6-0, Sr.
G Amari Chatman, 5-11, Jr.
Outlook:
The Longhorns barely missed out on a state playoff berth in what was a very rugged region last year.
The good news is four starters and several other key players are back this year with a year of physical maturity and experience.
“I think (last year) has been a game changer, for sure,” Mayweather said. “You get into that mode of thinking that everything comes easy because of the program and the years that you’ve had success. So (missing out on the postseason) is a humbling experience, and makes you come back and work much harder than you ever have before.”
In addition to a renewed sense of urgency, the Longhorns should also have enough talent to be considered among the favorites in the region.
They should be particularly strong in the frontcourt with the return of Nathaniel, who has several college offers, including Georgia and Georgia State, and the addition of Garcia, who transferred from region foe Habersham Central during the offseason, and led the Raiders in scoring (17.9 ppg), rebounds (8.7 rpg), assist (3.5 apg) and blocked shots (0.7 bpg) despite being limited to just 15 games.
Garcia’s former Habersham teammate Suarez is also new at Lanier, and brings a soft shooting touch on the perimeter, which was on display last year when he knocked down five 3-pointers in the Raiders’ first-round region tournament win over the Longhorns.
However, Mayweather thinks his team’s strength may lie on the other end of the court.
“I think we’re going to try to build on the pressure we can bring on the defensive side of the floor,” Mayweather said. “We’re older, we’re stronger. We’re a little more versatile than we were before, so it’s going to allow us to do more things. Offensively, we’re going to build around the talent that these guys have been working on in the offseason.”
