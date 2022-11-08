2021-22 Record: 26-6, Class A Private state runner-up
Regulars Returning:
G Aubrey Beckham, 5-10, Soph.
G Amiya Porter, 5-4, Jr.
W Nicky Daniel, 5-11, Jr.
W Kayla Lane, 5-10, Jr.
Outlook: After winning their first state championship under Azar in the 2020-21 season, the Lions fell short in the finals of claiming back-to-back state titles.
However, with only graduating three seniors, Azar is hopeful that the experience and leadership of the returning members will help propel the team to another championship winning season.
“I mean, last year, I think we overachieved,” Azar said. “And so we have a lot of returning players from that team. Now, a new year of experience, all of these four girls played a lot in that game and got a year of experience under their belt. Before that, I think Amiya is the only one who had played some in a state championship. And so now they have the experience to lead this team, hopefully back to making it again, that's our goal.”
Sophomore guard Beckham, who had a standout freshman season, said being more vocal is what is going to help her team get back on top. Since last year and the offseason, the players and coaches believe that the bond and confidence of how they play with one another has grown.
“I think something that our team has improved on is communication,” Porter said. “You know, last year, we had a lot of new people, it was a fairly new team. So you know, that communication was building and I think this year, we have since we have only three people graduated last year. So we have a lot of returning players. And so the communication is going to be a lot stronger this year.”
“So I think Nicky and Kayla, especially these two over here, grew in their confidence of the way that they're capable of playing,” Azar said. "And Aubrey grew in confidence of running our team from the point. Amiya already has a lot of confidence.”
