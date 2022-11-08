HEBRON CHRISTIAN ACADEMY LIONS
Region: 8-AAA
Coach: Derrick Mason
2021-22 Record: 10-18
Returning Regulars:
G Mataj Glover, 6-0, Sr.
F Justin Bartieson, 6-2, Sr.
G Porter Josephson, 5-10, Sr.
F Jelani Mason, 6-2, Jr.
Outlook: After coming off a rebuilding season in 2021-22, Hebron turns to a new head coach in Mason, who won over 100 games at Eagle’s Landing Christian. He plans to bring that winning mentality to help the team get back on track for the upcoming season.
Mason’s mentality on getting this program in the right direction is valuing marginal gains every day and being the best version of themselves on and off the court. He is also relying on the returning trio — Glover, Bartieson, Josephson — to step up as leaders on the team.
“They seem like they're committed to getting better,” Mason said. “Our thing is getting 1 percent better every day. And to go a little bit deeper is in three particular areas. One is academically, the other one is spiritually and the third is athletically. But they do seem committed to that process.”
Even though last season did not go as planned, the fight the team had is something they are looking forward to taking into this season
“I thought we fought hard, and I thought we competed,” Josephson said. “Even though at times we were outmatched, and at times, we didn't play our best, I thought we still fought hard and played till the end. And I think that's something you can take away and bring to the next season is that fight and that resilience, and that's what you need in big region games. And I'm just hoping that we can bring that in the next season because that's what we need.”
The team is embracing the underdog mentality as an advantage for their squad that will catch other teams in the division off guard.
“Its people, they know Hebron from its girls basketball program. And probably now as football. Boys basketball is an afterthought. But I'm here, we're here to change that,” Mason said. “But that element of surprise, won't take them long to figure it out. There's a new sheriff in town, but the element of surprise, they're gonna slip on us and we're prepared for it.”
