Name: Dominic Bambinelli
School: Mill Creek
Class: Sophomore
Weight class: 165
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett wrestler not on my team: Anthony Vu
Worst wrestling injury: Broken ankle
Sport I’m best at besides wrestling: Golf
Favorite teacher: Coach White
Dream job: Owning my own wrestling gym
Best-looking celebrity: Lizzo
Noteworthy:
Went 42-2 last season and won the Class AAAAAAA state championship
Won the sectional title and went 4-0 as the Hawks won Region Duals for the first time
Coach Nathan White’s take: “Dominic is a rare combination of offensive excellence and defensive savviness. As a wrestler, he is constantly looking to score points and dominate his opponents. He is able to wrestle with a relentless style and pace because of the tireless work he puts in all year long. His mental focus and maturity are unmatched, and I believe these attributes are what will allow him to continue to accomplish his goals at both the state and national level.”
Name: Drew Gorman
School: Buford
Class: Sophomore
Weight class: 132
College choices: Oklahoma State, Penn State and Virginia Tech
Best Gwinnett wrestler not on my team: Dominic Bambinelli
Worst wrestling injury: Broken nose
Sport I’m best at besides wrestling: Baseball
Favorite teacher: Coach Gilbert
Dream job: Marketing manager
Best-looking celebrity: Margot Robbie
Noteworthy:
Went 49-4 last season and won the Class AAAAAA state title
Also won the Gwinnett County championship
Coach Tom Beuglas’ take: “Drew is already one of the top wrestlers in the country. He travels and competes all year and has an incredible work ethic. He will be a top level Division I prospect in the next few years.”
Name: Rylan Ibold
School: Buford
Class: Junior
Weight class: 113
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett wrestler not on my team: Dominic Bambinelli
Worst wrestling injury: Torn rotator cuff
Sport I’m best at besides wrestling: Golf
Favorite teacher: Brian Schieber, my Spanish teacher, also one of my wrestling coaches
Dream job: Marketing manager for a sports company
Best-looking celebrity: Margot Robbie
Noteworthy:
Went 39-3 last season and won the Class AAAAAA state title, as well as the Gwinnett County title
Also won AAAAAA, Gwinnett County championships as a freshman while going 26-0
Coach Tom Beuglas’ take: “Rylan has been a force for us for two years. Having good lightweights to start your duals and tournaments are sometimes hard to find. Having Rylan to get us on the board first and be a big point-scorer for us has been a huge part of our team success. He is very easy to coach and a pleasure to be around.”
Name: Kenneth Jett
School: Brookwood
Class: Sophomore
Weight class: 120
College choice: Undecided
Best Gwinnett wrestler not on my team: Dominic Bambinelli
Worst wrestling injury: Wrist fracture
Sport I’m best at besides wrestling: Football
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Lohrman
Dream job: Professional athlete
Best-looking celebrity: Kaia Gerber
Noteworthy:
Won last season’s Class AAAAAAA state title at 106 pounds
Also won sectional championship
Coach Chris Cicora’s take: “K.J. had an outstanding freshman season topped off with a 7A state championship at the 106-pound weight class a year ago. The composure he showed on his path to the state finals was impressive and a testament to valuable experience gained at the youth level. It is his ability to dial in and not let any stage be bigger than him that makes K.J. a dangerous opponent for anyone. He is exciting to watch and continually shows good insticts on the mat. This season, moving up in weight will bring on new obstacles. If K.J. is healthy and challenges himself daily he will be tough to beat.”
Name: Maddox McArthur
School: Buford
Class: Sophomore
Weight class: 126
College choices: North Carolina, Virginia Tech, West Virginia
Best Gwinnett wrestler not on my team: Dominic Bambinelli
Worst wrestling injury: Broke my growth plate in my knee in three places
Sport I’m best at besides wrestling: Ping pong
Favorite teacher: Coach Wentzler
Dream job: Marketing manager
Best-looking celebrity: Margot Robbie
Noteworthy:
Went 47-4 as a freshman and won the Class AAAAAA state championship
Also won the Gwinnett County title
Coach Tom Beuglas’ take: “Maddox is a pleasure to have on the team. He has a great attitude and works hard at everything he does. He is a great teammate and we never have any issues with him. Winning state as a freshman can be attributed to years of time and effort put into the sport. He is an integral part of our success.”
Name: Conor McCloskey
School: Buford
Class: Sophomore
Weight class: 175
College choice: Princeton
Best Gwinnett wrestler not on my team: Dominic Bambinelli
Worst wrestling injury: Torn labrum
Sport I’m best at besides wrestling: Basketball
Favorite teacher: Ms. Zamora
Dream job: Marketing manager
Best-looking celebrity: Lauren Wood
Noteworthy:
Was state runner-up in Class AAAAAA as a freshman
Region 8-AAAAAA champion
Coach Tom Beuglas’ take: “Conor missed the first half of last season coming back from injury, but he came on strong in the second half of the season. He is extremely strong and aggressive and will be one of the top upper weights in the state these next three years.”
