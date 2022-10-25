Name: Catie Choate
School: Norcross
Class: Senior
College choice: Florida
Year-round swim club: Dynamo
Favorite pool: Huntsville Aquatic Center
Least favorite pool: Don’t have one
Favorite event: 100 backstroke
Least favorite event: 1,650 mile
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team is: Jamison Tiller
Favorite teacher: All of them
Dream job: Judge
Noteworthy:
• State, county champion in 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke
• Broke state record in the 100 backstroke at 53.35 seconds
Coach Frank Pitt’s take: “We are very excited about the upcoming season for both Catie and the rest of the team. Catie has been consistently better from year to year, and she is excited for the season. We have a few records here at Norcross that she has not made hers yet and we hope she will give each one a go. It was awesome that she set a new state record in the backstroke at last year's state championships, and I know she wants to drop that time again. It has been a pleasure to coach her the past three years because she is just a good person without a big ego, and she cares for her teammates on top of it all. It's going to be fun watching her swim this season.”
Name: Hailey Dopson
School: Brookwood
Class: Sophomore
College choice: Undecided
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Bolles School in Florida
Least favorite pool: Collins Hill Aquatic Center
Favorite event: 100 backstroke and any relays
Least favorite event: 100 breaststroke
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team is: Catie Choate from Norcross and Will “Billy” Skidmore from Mill Creek
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Kim, Mrs. Gayle and Mrs. Romero
Dream job: Orthopedic surgeon
Best-looking celebrity: Dansby Swanson
Noteworthy:
• Third at state, third at county in 100 backstroke last season
• Eighth at state, county runner-up in 100 freestyle
Coach Willie Hildebrand’s take: “Brookwood has been one of the most successful public schools in swimming and diving for the better part of two decades, so it takes a truly phenomenal swimmer to walk in as a freshman and immediately contribute to the team’s success. Hailey has done just that. As a current sophomore, she has already staked a claim on the school’s top-10 record board in the 100 freestyle and is fourth all-time in the 100 back. Her swim times make it easy to include her on any of the A relays. She is quickly developing a swimming resumé for Brookwood that will make her one of the team’s best swimmers in school history. For her exemplary efforts as a freshman, Hailey was recognized by her teammates as the girls’ most valuable swimmer in 2022. As a coach, it is easy to recognize and appreciate that Hailey is a fierce competitor. However, her value to the team extends beyond the pool as she is both a developing leader and a positive influence in the classroom.”
Name: Abigail Heizer
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Sophomore
College choice: Undecided
Year-round swim club: Spartans Aquatic Club
Favorite pool: Wollett Aquatic Center
Least favorite pool: Cumming Aquatic Center
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team is: Catie Choate
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Wilson
Dream job: Pro athlete
Best-looking celebrity: Tom Holland
Noteworthy:
• State runner-up in 50 freestyle last season
• Third at state in 100 freestyle
Coach Emily Krug’s take: “Abigail is an amazing student-athlete. She is just as dedicated in the classroom as she is in the pool. She is an extremely versatile swimmer and is willing to swim any event to help her team. She is a great team leader and always has a positive attitude. We are blessed to have Abigail on our team and can’t wait to see what she does this season.”
Name: Morgan Jenny
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
College choice: Penn State
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Greenville Aquatic Center
Least favorite pool: Collins Hill Aquatic Center
Favorite event: 500 free
Least favorite event: 100 fly
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team is: Iris Ochoa
Favorite teacher: Katie Stilson
Dream job: Physician assistant
Best-looking celebrity: Michael B. Jordan
Noteworthy:
• Third at state, county champion in 200 individual medley last season
• Third at state, county champion in 100 breaststroke
Coach Paul Callis’ take: “Morgan is so fun to watch in a race. She dominates every lap, every turn, every stroke. Has great spirit, great fight. I think she has taught her teammates how to fight and compete and, in turn, she learned a lot from her teammates since coming to North. Last year was a really good one for Morgan and I think that Morgan knows this upcoming season has a chance to be special. We are going to count on her leadership and fight.”
Name: Emma Reiser
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Auburn
Least favorite pool: Cumming Aquatic Center
Favorite event: 500 free
Least favorite event: 100 breast
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team is: Catie Choate
Favorite teacher: Ms. Bishop
Dream job: Sports psychologist
Best-looking celebrity: Zac Efron
Noteworthy:
• State champion, county champion in 500 freestyle last season
• State runner-up, county champion in 200 freestyle
Coach Paul Callis’ take: “Emma enters into just her junior year as our team's standard bearer. She is coming off a sophomore season where she went 4-for-4 at county, winning four titles, becoming the 500 free state champion and breaking several school records. But while she is certainly our main star, she has a bunch of seniors who will challenge her to get even better and together they are all great teammates to each other. Also, Emma now as an upperclassman, gets to start being a real leader on this team and will have several incoming underclassmen that will look to her example. Great work ethic, determination and a fiercely competitive approach to races are all qualities that Emma shows off daily. I can't wait for the season to start.”
Name: Jamison Tiller
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia Southern
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Georgia Tech
Least favorite pool: Cumming Aquatics
Favorite event: 200 freestyle
Least favorite event: 100 breaststroke
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team is: Catie Choate
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Grosso
Dream job: MLB wife
Best-looking celebrity: Dansby Swanson
Noteworthy:
• Fourth at state, county champion in 100 freestyle last season
• Fourth at state, county runner-up in 200 freestyle
Coach Paul Callis’ take: “I can't wait to see what Jamison can accomplish in her senior year. She is so ready. I think she will even surprise herself. Since her freshman year, Jamison has been such a versatile swimmer, perfect for high school format, a great teammate and loyal to this team. As the defending county champion in the 100 free, she is very important to this team's success. If she keeps training hard, Jamison is going to do big things this year. Ultimately what is best about Jamison is her big smile. She is a positive force on this team and will be a leader we can count on.”
