Name: Jania Akins
School: Norcross
Class: Junior
Height: 5-foot-10
Place of birth: Chicago
College choices: DePaul, Miami, Kennesaw State, North Carolina, Georgia Washington, Charlotte
Favorite basketball shoes: Kobe
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Sanaa Tripp
Funniest teammate: Cadence Peterson
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 40
Favorite gym: Norcross
Least favorite gym: Greenforest
Favorite teacher: Coach Clanton
Dream job: WNBA
Noteworthy:
• Averaged 18 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.7 assists last season
• Helped the Blue Devils to the Class AAAAAAA state title
Coach Ashley Clanton’s take: “Jania is an explosive athlete who is an outstanding game closer. She shares the ball well and is a threat from the arc to the rim. Her teammates enjoy playing with her and she has fun playing the game. She is a big-time ball player and lucky for us, she is only a junior.”
Name: Aubrey Beckham
School: Hebron Christian
Class: Sophomore
Height: 5-foot-10
Place of birth: Ocala, Fla.
College choice: Undecided
Favorite basketball shoes: Kyries
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Chazadi Wright
Funniest teammate: Ja’kerra Butler
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 37
Favorite gym: Macon Centreplex
Least favorite gym: Savannah Country Day
Favorite teacher: Coach Romine
Dream job: Orthodontist
Noteworthy:
• Averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 steals for state runner-up team last season
• First-team all-county selection
Coach Jan Azar’s take: “Aubrey is an extremely talented player who knows what it means to lead a team. She does a great job being the best she can be and most importantly bringing out the best in her teammates. It is refreshing to see a player of her caliber not define herself by her own stats and awards, but instead value her success by the success of her team. Aubrey wants to win and understands that a great player can only do that if she is a great teammate. She is a gifted offensive player who can play any position on the court, but what I love most about her is how important defense is to her. Aubrey's success is not limited to the basketball court, she is a starter on our varsity volleyball team and also excels in the classroom. She is humble, kind and a pleasure to coach. Aubrey is a player that people will enjoy watching for many years to come and I am excited to be the one who is lucky enough to coach her.”
Name: Diana Collins
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
Height: 5-foot-9
Place of birth: Decatur, Ga.
College choice: Ohio State
Favorite basketball shoes: Kobes or Kyries
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Ava Watson
Funniest teammate: Ciera Hall
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 40
Favorite gym: Evolve Gym or Maroon Gym (main Brookwood gym)
Least favorite gym: Gold Gym (Brookwood aux gym)
Favorite teacher: Jay Pearson, our trainer
Dream job: Playing pro or something in medical field
Noteworthy:
• Averaged 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.4 assists last season
• GACA Class AAAAAAA South Player of the Year for Georgia
Coach Courtney Mincy’s take: “Diana has been a huge asset to the program ever since her freshman year in high school. Her tenacious work ethic on and off the court has earned her numerous individual accolades as well as her contribution to the team’s success. She has constantly set the tone and raised the competition level in practice and games. She is a very versatile player who can score multiple ways, defend and has a high IQ of the game. She has elevated her game each year and I am honored to have had the opportunity to get to know her and coach a special person like her.”
Name: Erin Rodgers
School: Grayson
Class: Junior
Height: 6-foot
Place of birth: Lawrenceville
College choice: Undecided
Favorite basketball shoes: Paul Georges
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Diana Collins
Funniest teammate: Tatum Brown
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 41
Favorite gym: Grayson
Least favorite gym: Hebron Christian Academy
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Jenkins
Dream job: Not sure
Noteworthy:
• First-team all-county selection last season
• Helped the Rams to the state quarterfinals
Coach Tim Slater’s take: “Erin is a tremendous competitor and teammate. Her best basketball is ahead of her as she continues to add elements to her game seemingly every day. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for her on the court and off.”
Name: Ava Grace Watson
School: Buford
Class: Junior
Height: 5-foot-8
Place of birth: Atlanta
College choices: Undecided, 20 Division I offers to consider
Favorite basketball shoes: KDs (Kevin Durant)
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Diana Collins
Funniest teammate: Betty Nguyen
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 36
Favorite gym: Buford High School
Least favorite gym: Community center gyms
Favorite teacher: Kelly DuBose
Dream job: Sports analyst
Noteworthy:
• All-state, all-metro and all-county selection last season
• Buford’s leading scorer the past two seasons
Coach Gene Durden’s take: “AG is blessing to coach. Not only is she a great basketball player, she is an outstanding young lady that shows so many great characteristics outside of the basketball court. In our program, we ask AG to do so many different things and she understands these expectations and puts a smile on her face and gets them done. We are so proud of her and thankful to have her wear the Buford ‘B’ on her jersey as she represents our program so well. Another great point is that she is only a junior, so we look forward to watching her continue to get better and achieve the high standards she has set for herself in life and the game of basketball.”
Name: Chit-Chat Wright
School: Wesleyan
Class: Junior
Height: 5-foot-5
Place of birth: Atlanta
College choices: Georgia Tech, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Seton Hall, Mercer, UAB, Austin Peay, Bethune Cookman, North Florida, Georgia Southern, Wofford, Lipscomb, Samford, Charleston Southern, George Washington, Delaware, James Madison
Favorite basketball shoes: Steph Currys
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Aubrey Beckham
Funniest teammate: Johanna Potter
Most points I’ve scored in a game: High school, 37 points
Favorite gym: Yancey
Least favorite gym: I love all of them
Favorite teacher: My econ teacher Mr. Young
Dream job: CEO of my No Luck clothing brand
Noteworthy:
• All-state, all-metro and all-county selection last season
• Helped the Wolves to the Final Four
Coach Carolyn Blackman’s take: “Chit-Chat is the most humble and the hardest-working player I have ever coached. Coaches always talk about players working hard…. Well, Chit-Chat works harder than everyone else. You have hard-working players and then you have Chit-Chat. She will outwork anyone and everyone in the gym, making everyone who plays around her better. She truly cannot get enough of basketball. She lives at the gym. After practice, she does some sort of training. There are times where I have to tell Chat she needs to take a break and recover. She wants to be the best and she works every single day to make sure she is the best. She is coachable and wants to continue to get better and learn from anyone willing to teach her more about the game. I truly cannot say enough good things about this kid. She is deserving of everything she gets.”
