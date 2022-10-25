Name: Blake Burnley
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Irvine William Woollett Jr. Aquatic Center
Least favorite pool: Collins Hill
Favorite event: 100 butterfly
Least favorite event: 100 breaststroke
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team is: Ben Irwin
Favorite teacher: Charles Daab
Dream job: Exotic car test driver
Best-looking celebrity: Chris Davis Sr.
Noteworthy:
• Third at state, county runner-up in 100 backstroke last season
• Fourth at state, county runner-up in 100 butterfly
Coach Paul Callis’ take: “North Gwinnett has some strong seniors this year and there are none stronger than Blake. He swims with real power and is fun to watch race. He is a threat in any stroke and any distance in high school. Last year he broke school records in the 100 fly and 100 back and this year may put those out of reach for a long time. Blake rounds out this team so well. He is a great student, great swimmer and great teammate, all the qualities any coach would love. Blake's the real deal.”
Name: Tristan DenBrok
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
College choice: Georgia
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Georgia Tech
Least favorite pool: Dynamo Chamblee
Favorite event: 500 free
Least favorite event: 200 back
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team is: Ben Irwin
Favorite teacher: Mr. Daab
Dream job: Stay home dad
Best-looking celebrity: Chris Davis Jr.
Noteworthy:
• State, county champion last season in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle
• Reigning Daily Post Boys Swimmer of the Year
Coach Paul Callis’ take: "Tristan won just about everything last season. He had double county and state titles and a relay state title to boot. But even with all that past success, Tristan is more prepared than ever to have a great year with even bigger goals in mind. He cares about his team and inspires his teammates. He was selected by his teammates to carry the sword as a important leader of our team. Tristan knows the challenges that await him and his team. I'm really going to enjoy watching him compete this year.”
Name: Jack Dunbar
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Year-round swim club: Gwinnett Aquatics
Favorite pool: Huntsville Aquatic Center
Least favorite pool: Augusta Aquatic Center
Favorite event: 100 free
Least favorite event: 200 breast long course
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team is: Baylor Stanton
Favorite teacher: Doug Pike
Dream job: Entrepreneur
Best-looking celebrity: Russell Hart
Noteworthy:
• Third at state, county champion in 100 freestyle last season
• Fourth at state, county champion in 100 backstroke
Coach Eric Brown’s take: “Jack offers one of the most competitive spirits that I have coached. He has set high goals for himself and the team. If the entire team will adopt his can-do attitude, we will be in great shape this year. Jack is a threat in the sprint freestyle and backstroke events. Last year, he took first place at county in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. He will move around to a lot of different events during the season, but he is always a constant threat in the relay events.”
Name: Russell Hart
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
College choice: Birmingham-Southern
Year-round swim club: Gwinnett Aquatics
Favorite pool: Macon Aquatic Center
Least favorite pool: SPAC or Dynamo
Favorite event: 100 breast
Least favorite event: 200 fly long course
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team is: Baylor Stanton
Favorite teacher: Allen Murphy
Dream job: Work in music business
Best-looking celebrity: Billie Ellish
Noteworthy:
• Fifth at state, third at county in 100 breaststroke last season
• Seventh at state, fourth at county in 200 individual medley
Coach Eric Brown’s take: “Russell promises to be one of the state's leading breastrokers and IMers this year. We look for Russell to offer the team a lot of power in those events, but he offers a lot of flexibility by swimming other events throughout the season. Many people may not know it, but Russell is an accomplished actor and singer. He often plays important roles in school musicals. Russell is an excellent student-athlete and plans to attend Birmingham-Southern next year.”
Name: Ben Irwin
School: Buford
Class: Senior
College choice: United States Naval Academy
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Greensboro
Least favorite pool: Collins Hill Aquatic Center
Favorite event: 100 fly
Least favorite event: 400 IM
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team is: Tristan DenBrok
Favorite teacher: Mr. Leitch
Dream job: Aerospace engineer or naval aviation officer
Best-looking celebrity: Danny DeVito
Noteworthy:
• State champion in 100 backstroke last season
• State runner-up in 100 butterfly
Coach Kali Dasher’s take: “Ben is an extremely impressive student-athlete that excels in both the classroom and in the water. Ben has maintained a well above average GPA enrolled in academically challenging courses at Buford. Ben received an All-American time in the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle last season and was a huge asset to the Buford team. Ben is an outstanding role model and is well liked and respected by teammates, classmates and his teachers. Looking forward to watching him compete, lead and achieve his goals over the next season.”
Name: Will Skidmore
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Year-round swim club: SwimAtlanta
Favorite pool: Mountain Park
Least favorite pool: Bogan Park
Favorite event: 200 IM
Least favorite event: 200 back
Best Gwinnett County swimmer not on my team is: Hayden Britt
Favorite teacher: B.J. Jackson
Dream job: Engineer
Best-looking celebrity: A$AP Rocky
Noteworthy:
• Fourth at state in the 200 freestyle last season
• Seventh at state in 100 butterfly
Coach Rick Creed’s take: “Will is not only an outstanding swimmer, but he is also a phenomenal student and incredible young man. He is a 4.0-plus student and he is ranked in the top 5 percent of his class. He plans on studying engineering. He is an extremely versatile swimmer, and he is willing to swim any event to help the team. He is extremely unselfish. He is a recipient of our Iron Hawk award by earning state qualifying times in every event. He is a two-time recipient of our Most Dedicated Athlete, Most Improved and Most Valuable awards selected by his peers. Will placed fourth in the 200 free and seventh in the 100 fly at state last year. He is a two-time All-State swimmer and three-time Gwinnett County All-Star. Will is an outstanding relay swimmer and has tremendous team spirit. Will is extremely well-liked and respected by his teammates, classmates and faculty and staff. He is an outstanding leader, team captain and role model. Will is extremely well-grounded and dedicated to his studies, swimming and team. We are extremely blessed to have Will in our program. You can always count on Will to give his very best effort every day. He never lets his teammates down.”
Recommended for you
Teachercertification.com calculated how much high school teachers made in each state, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.How much high school teachers earn in every state
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented