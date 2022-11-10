Name: Trajen Greco
School: Mill Creek
Class: Junior
Height: 6-foot-2
Place of birth: Spring Hill, Fla.
College choice: At this time I am undecided, but I’d be blessed to have an opportunity to continue playing at the next level
Favorite basketball shoes: Kobes
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Gicarri Harris
Funniest teammate: Nate Eroh
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 39
Favorite gym: Mill Creek
Least favorite gym: Collins Hill
Favorite teacher: Ms. Paron
Dream job: NBA or NFL
Noteworthy:
• First-team all-county and All-Region 8-AAAAAAA last season
• Also starts on Mill Creek’s nationally ranked football team
Coach Matt Welch’s take: “Trajen is obviously a very talented player, but what sets him apart is his work ethic and how hard he's willing to push himself to get better in every aspect of his game. In my short time coaching him, I have seen tremendous growth both on and off the floor. As one of the leaders of our program, I'm excited to watch him prosper in this role this season.”
Name: Keishawn Hampton
School: Collins Hill
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot
Place of birth: Chicago
College choices: Emory & Henry, Lander, Fisk, Reinhardt, Thomas, Colorado College
Favorite basketball shoes: Kobe 6
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Mier Panoam
Funniest teammate: Davontae Sinclair
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 31
Favorite gym: Wheeler
Least favorite gym: I love all gyms
Favorite teacher: Anna Abbatiello
Dream job: Professional basketball player
Noteworthy:
• First-team all-county and second-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA last season at Meadowcreek
• Averaged a team-high 14.4 points
Coach Ty Baumgardner’s take: "First and foremost, Keishawn is a great kid with a great personality. He’s always got a smile on his face. He is your prototypical combo guard in that he has the ability to score at all three levels as an off guard and can also slide over and play the point and push it in transition and find open guys on the perimeter and interior while breaking down a defense. Defensively, he can pressure the ball and cause some problems with his lateral quickness, quick hands and anticipation. Our success this year will be greatly impacted by the amount of leadership that he and our other seniors can provide for this team. Kei is just a fun kid to be around and I am really enjoying coaching him. He has a bright future ahead of him and will be a tremendous asset to whatever college program he commits too."
Name: Gicarri Harris
School: Grayson
Class: Junior
Height: 6-foot-4
Place of birth: Scottsdale, Ariz.
College choices: Purdue, Stanford, Georgia, Indiana, SMU, Florida, Dayton, Arizona State, LSU, others
Favorite basketball shoes: Kyrie 7’s
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Mari Jordan
Funniest teammate: Kayden Allen
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 40
Favorite gym: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
Least favorite gym: Berkmar aux gym
Favorite teacher: Ms. Scott
Dream job: NBA/basketball coach
Noteworthy:
• Key player on the Rams’ state quarterfinal team
• Four-star recruit has almost 15 Power Five offers
Coach Geoffrey Pierce’s take: “You'd be hard pressed to find a harder-working or more coachable player than Gicarri. His maturity and work ethic allow him to command respect at all times whether it's in the locker room, classroom or the hallway at school. He's the embodiment of what any coach in any sport would want in regard to representing the brand of their program. You can really tell that getting better and winning are the only things that matter to him every single time he steps on the basketball court. He blocks out the noise and comes in ready to work every single day. He does a phenomenal job encouraging his teammates to work hard and be better players. He's mature beyond his years. After coming in as a freshman known as a shooter, as a junior, he's turned himself into one of the most complete players in the state regardless of class. He's done this by working hard to add to his game every offseason, and by remaining eager to learn and to be coached hard at all times. His continued development as a player and young man has been fun to be a part of. I'm excited to get a front seat view of him performing in his new role as a leader on this team.”
Name: Lamariyon Jordan
School: Norcross
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-6
Place of birth: Kentucky
College choice: Georgia
Favorite basketball shoes: Nike Kyrie Irving
Funniest teammate: Samarion Bond or Mykel Valrie
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 40
Favorite gym: Norcross
Least favorite gym: Shiloh
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Bibb, language arts
Dream job: Professional basketball player (NBA)
Noteworthy:
• Earned all-state, all-metro and all-county honors last season at Dacula
• Averaged 19.7 points and 5.9 rebounds
Coach Jesse McMillan’s take: “Lamariyon (Mari) is a young man that has all the tools to play basketball at a high level for a long time. He has great size and athleticism as a wing and his shooting ability allows him to be a multi-dimensional scorer. Defensively, he wants to be great, and I feel he will be able to rise to the challenge of guarding some of Georgia’s best players throughout the course of this season. He has the consistent work ethic and practice habits that bode well for consistent improvement during his senior year and beyond. We are excited that he will be representing Norcross and Gwinnett County basketball at the University of Georgia next year. He is a quality young man both on and off the court.”
Name: Jayce Nathaniel
School: Lanier
Class: Junior
Height: 6-foot-8
Place of birth: Atlanta
College choice: Undecided, multiple offers
Favorite basketball shoes: Zoom Freak 1s
Best Gwinnett basketball player not on my team: Mari Jordan
Funniest teammate: Cam Thorton
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 28
Favorite gym: Lanier High School
Least favorite gym: Habersham Central
Favorite teacher: Collin Jones
Dream job: NBA
Noteworthy:
• Averaged 17 points, 7 rebounds last season
• All-county and all-region selection
Coach Branden Mayweather’s take: “Jayce Nathaniel is a coach’s dream, because he is the first guy in the gym and the last one to leave. In all my years of coaching, I have never had a kid work as hard as he does day in and day out. With relentless effort every time he steps onto the floor and an amazing skill set in a 6-foot-8 frame, it is easy to see why he is recognized for this amazing accomplishment. A lot of players want to be leaders and think they are cut out for the grind of being a high level player and they simply are not. Jayce is the epitome of hard work, and that is why he is the leader of our team.”
Name: Mier Panoam
School: Norcross
Class: Senior
Height: 6-foot-3
Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska
College choices: Appalachian State, Florida Gulf Coast, East Tennessee State, Murray State, Tulane, UNC-Wilmington, Furman, Saint Bonaventure, UC-Santa Barbara
Favorite basketball shoes: Kobe 9
Funniest teammate: Samarion Bond
Most points I’ve scored in a game: 40
Favorite gym: Norcross
Least favorite gym: Dunwoody
Favorite teacher: Ms. Royal, Advanced Mathematical Decision Making
Dream job: The NBA of course!
Noteworthy:
• All-region selection last season
• Key starter for Class AAAAAAA state championship team
Coach Jesse McMillan’s take: “Mier’s growth over the past three seasons is commendable. It seems that each day he comes in the gym he finds a way to challenge himself and others. He has taken it upon himself to expand his leadership role within the program and he truly serves as a coach on the floor, as well as a mentor to our younger players. He played a major role in our success last season and consistently displayed the unselfishness and commitment needed to win at the highest level. Defensively, he is already considered one of the best to ever come through our program and we feel that he will show an expanded offensive command as a senior lead guard for our team.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Super Six Basketball photo shoot with Mill Creek's Trajen Greco. Click for more.PHOTOS: Super Six Basketball, Mill Creek's Trajen Greco
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.