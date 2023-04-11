Girls Swimmer of the Year: Catie Choate, Norcross, Sr.
State champion with automatic All-American times in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke, became a four-time state champion in the 100 back
Girls Coaches of the Year: Paul Callis, North Gwinnett
Led the Bulldogs to the program’s first state championship
Kevin Kadzis, Wesleyan
Led the Wolves to the state championship
First Team
Hayden Britt, Brookwood, Sr.
Fifth at state in 100 breaststroke, eighth at state in 200 individual medley, county runner-up in 100 breast, third at county in 200 IM
Hailey Dopson, Brookwood, Soph.
State runner-up in 100 backstroke, third at state in 100 freestyle, county champion in 100 free and 100 back
Abigail Heizer, GAC, Soph.
State champion in the 50 freestyle, state runner-up in the 100 freestyle
McKenzie Jenny, North, Fr.
Third at state in 500 freestyle, seventh at state in 200 freestyle, county champion in 500 free, county runner-up in 200 free
Morgan Jenny, North, Sr.
Third at state in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, county champion in the 200 IM and 100 breast
Kate Johnson, Brookwood, Jr.
Fifth at state in 500 freestyle, eighth at state in 200 freestyle, county runner-up in 500 free, fourth at county in 200 free
Ashley Morton, North, Jr.
Third at state in 100 backstroke, fifth at state in 200 individual medley, second at county in 200 IM and 100 back
Iris Ochoa, Mill Creek, Jr.
Fourth at state in 50 freestyle, fifth at state in 100 freestyle, county runner-up in 50 free, fourth at county in 100 free
Emma Reiser, North Gwinnett, Jr.
State champion in 500 freestyle, third at state in 200 freestyle, county champ in 200 free, county runner-up in 100 free
Vivien Rothwell, Mill Creek, Sr.
Third at state in 100 butterfly, sixth at state in 100 backstroke, county champion in 100 fly, third at county in 100 back
Charlotte Thompson, Mountain View, Sr.
Fourth at state in 500 freestyle, fifth at state in 200 freestyle, third at county in the 200 free and 500 free
Jayla Thompson, North, Jr.
State runner-up in 100 butterfly, third at state in 50 freestyle, county runner-up in 100 fly, third at county in 50 free
Jamison Tiller, North, Sr.
Fourth at state in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle, third at county in 100 free, fourth at county in 50 free
Hattie Wasmuth, Wesleyan, Fr.
State champion in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle
Second Team
Nicole Amike, Brookwood, Fr.
Ainsley Bennett, GAC, Sr.
Jordan Bock, North, Jr.
Mackenzie Britt, Brookwood, Fr.
Lindsey Diehl, Brookwood, Sr.
Amelia Dodson, North, Jr.
Maria Fitzsimmons, Collins Hill, Soph.
Emma Greene, Brookwood, Jr.
Sophie Hamilton, Brookwood, Fr.
Madeline House, GAC, Soph.
Hannah Claire Jowers, Parkview, Soph.
Lauren Taylor, North, Sr.
Rachel Todebush, GAC, Sr.
Mary Kate Weitzel, Brookwood, Sr.
