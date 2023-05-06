DSC_6858.jpg

Buford’s Ava Grace Watson (2) drives to the basket against Central Gwinnett’s Sierra Driessen in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament finals on Feb. 15, 2023.

 Katie’s Images

Player of the Year: Diana Collins, Brookwood, Sr.

Gwinnett Tipoff Club’s Player of the Year averaged 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals in guiding the Broncos to their first state championship

