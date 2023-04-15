Boys Swimmers of the Year: Tristan DenBrok, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Won state titles in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle in automatic All-American times, won county in 200 free, 500 free
Ben Irwin, Buford, Sr.
State champion in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke in automatic All-American times, broke state record in the 100 fly
Boys Coach of the Year: Kevin Kadzis, Wesleyan
Led the Wolves to the Class AAA-A state championship
First Team
Blake Burnley, North, Sr.
State runner-up in 100 butterfly, fourth at state in 500 freestyle, county champ in 100 fly, runner-up in 50 free
Jack Dunbar, Parkview, Sr.
State runner-up in 100 freestyle, third at state in 100 backstroke, county runner-up in 100 back
Nathan Han, North, Sr.
Ninth at state in the 50 freestyle, 13th at freestyle in the 100 freestyle, fourth at county in 100 breaststroke
Russell Hart, Parkview, Sr.
State champion in 100 breaststroke, fifth at state in 200 individual medley, county champ in 100 breast
Kyler Heffner, Brookwood, Jr.
State runner-up in 500 freestyle, fourth at state in 200 freestyle, county runner-up in 500 free, 100 fly
Phillip Lim, North, Sr.
Sixth at state in 100 butterfly, 11th at state in 50 freestyle
Nolan Patterson, Brookwood, Sr.
State champion in 50 freestyle, fourth at state in 100 freestyle, county champ in both
Ethan Reiser, North, Sr.
Eighth at state in 200 freestyle, eighth at state in 500 freestyle, third at county in 200 free
Andrew Schnupp, Archer, Jr.
Fourth at state in 50 freestyle, fifth at state in 100 freestyle, third at county in 50 free
Brandon Shepard, Brookwood, Sr.
Seventh at state in 200 freestyle, 10th at state in 100 butterfly, fourth at county in 200 free
Noah Silvers, Brookwood, Soph.
Eighth at state in 100 breaststroke, 10th at state in 50 freestyle, fourth at county in 100 breast
Will Skidmore, Mill Creek, Sr.
Sixth at state in 200 individual medley, ninth at state in 100 butterfly, county runner-up in 200 IM
Baylor Stanton, Brookwood, Fr.
State champion in 200 individual medley, state runner-up in 100 backstroke, county champ in both
Harrison Wright, Brookwood, Sr.
Sixth at state in 100 freestyle, 13th at state in 50 freestyle, county runner-up in 100 free
Second Team
Nikolas Beeney, Parkview, Sr.
Zach Eaker, North, Jr.
Chase Gravitt, North, Soph.
Avery Joo, North, Soph.
Dino Lisinovic, Dacula, Sr.
Noah Mallory, Providence, Jr.
Max Perry, Wesleyan, Fr.
Landon Plumlee, Parkview, Sr.
Logan Reinhold, North, Sr.
Luke Stanley, GAC, Soph.
Addison Van Soelen, Providence, Jr.
Henry Wasmuth, Wesleyan, Soph.
Eli Wilson, North Gwinnett, Sr.
Jeffery Xu, Parkview, Jr.
