GREATER ATLANTA CHRISTIAN SPARTANS
Region: 6-AAAAA
Coach: Jessica Guarneri
2021-22 Record: 25-7, Class AAA runner-up
Returning Regulars:
SF Trinity Thomas, Sr.
SF Myla Benton, Jr.
SG Sydney Lucas, Jr.
Others to Watch:
G Elizabeth Luick, Sr.
PG Asia Johnson, Fr.
Outlook:
A Class AAA state runner-up finish. A 23-7 record. Three straight championship appearances in a row.
In the last few years, GAC has certainly established a winning girls basketball tradition and has lofty expectations.
The Spartans have three starters back from last season (senior Trinity Thomas and juniors Myla Benton and Sydney Lucas) so head coach Jessica Guarneri expects that experience to pay dividends in 2022-23.
“We’re really excited about this year,” Guarneri said. “I think having Trinity, who’s been in two championship games, Sydney and Myla both having been in two state championship games, I think having that experience of those girls coming in and just taking a leadership role is phenomenal for us. Super excited about a couple of new faces. Asia Johnson is a fierce little point guard; I think she going to make a statement in the state this year. Elizabeth Luick, this year joining us, is a great shooter.”
Guarneri added that team chemistry will play a major factor this season.
“Overall, I’m most excited about our team chemistry and the way the girls interact with each other,” she said. “We are like a family and I think we’ll be successful because of that.”
GAC moves up to Class AAAAA and will be in Region 6-AAAAA, which includes Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Kell, North Gwinnett and Northview.
“I feel like we have a good grasp on (Class AAA) and how the competition was and the teams to beat so coming up to (Class AAAAA) I think it’s a whole new game for us,” Guarneri said. “We’re having to see new teams so coming into a whole new region and new challenges. It’s something we’re definitely ready for. Any time we get on the court, whether who is on the other side of that line, we’re going to do what we do best.”
Guarneri said the team’s main strengths are speed and defense,
“The way these girls fight and grind is such an asset for us,” Guarneri said.
The main weakness? The team doesn’t have a lot of height.
“It poses a problem with matchups,” she said.
The keys for success? Playing as a team.
“Continue to grow together, continue to want to get better,” she said. “We have a team who is willing to give up me for we. Last year, the whole thing was ‘we is greater than me’ and we do have a team this year with individuals who are willing to sacrifice for the good of the team and if we do that we’ll be able to do a lot.”
