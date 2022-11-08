GREATER ATLANTA CHRISTIAN SPARTANS
Region: 6-AAAAA
Coach: David Eaton
2021-22 Record: 23-7, Class AAA second round
Returning Regulars:
F/W Kaosi Chijoke, Sr.
Others to Watch:
G Amari Williams, Sr.
G Jonathan Waters, Sr.
C Nick Teague, Jr.
G Noah Harry, Jr.
PG J.T. Wasiele, Jr.
Outlook:
After going 23-7 and making it to the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs last year, GAC moves up to Class AAAAA this season.
The Spartans will play in Region 6-AAAAA, which also includes Cambridge, Centennial, Chattahoochee, Kell, North Springs, and Northview.
“It’s going to be a challenge but we like that,” head coach David Eaton said of moving up two classifications. “If these guys went to another school they would probably start so they are (Class AAAAA) players. It’s going to be a fun challenge playing against new teams. I think with some of the lower divisions where you would have weaker conferences. We won’t have those weak conference teams; they’re average or above average. I think it’s going to be more of a battle every night but our guys are well prepared for it.”
Easton added that he feels like GAC can compete for a region championship.
“We still expect to be one of the top teams in the state,” he said.
GAC loses five seniors from last year and returns only one starter, senior forward/wing Kaosi Chijoke.
GAC has several key players who were not starters last year, including Peachtree Ridge transfer Noah Harry, a junior guard.
“With one starter back, I really just think we’ll play with a different style,” Eaton said. “I still think GAC has a great tradition, that’s why I coach there. We’ll win in a different way, but I think the 23-7 from last year I think is very reachable this year.”
Eaton said one of the team’s strengths this year will have solid play from every position.
“We can compete with everybody at every position,” he said.
“We have a big role to fill but we have the chance to show what we have and show that everybody has a chance to show all their gifts and unique qualities they bring to the table,” Chijoke said. “I think we can have a very successful season.”
Recommended for you
Most states are home to companies that never fully repaid their financial crisis bailouts. Stacker analyzed data about the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program compiled by ProPublica to see which states' businesses have been the most responsible in repaying their loan money. Click for more.14 years later, the effects of the 2008 bailout are still being counted
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.