Outlook: Even with Slater debuting as head coach for the Rams last season, the team was able to make a solid run into the state playoffs. The team set the single season winning record for the school and made it further than any other year in the playoffs.
Many starters — Rodgers, Brown, Saunders and Smith — returned this season (though Rodgers posted on social media this month she is preparing for ACL surgery and rehab) and Slater says now they can focus on the why and make adjustments to take that next step.
“I think the biggest thing is just that continuity, familiarity,” Slater said. “Coming in last year was my first year, a lot of the concepts and the terminology, the phraseology that we were utilizing weren't commonplace, weren't things that they were used to. So now when I say something, where Year 1, I might have gotten a lot of blank stares or question marks. Now there's recognition. And we're now no longer having to teach that introductory or basic level.”
The strength of this year's team also comes from players moving up from the junior varsity and freshman teams that both won the county championship last season.
Slater is enthusiastic about the players stepping into their new and bigger roles.
“I think they're hungry, I think they're ready to prove that they're more than what people expect,” Slater said. I think the number one thing is just our kids are all now moving into different roles, bigger roles, and roles that they really wanted. I think when the spotlight comes on, I think I'm excited to see them perform and really excel and show their work because their work is gonna show.”
