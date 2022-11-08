A 2010 Duluth grad and a player on the 2008 Final Four team, Coleman returns to her alma mater to take over a program that has been solid over the decade or so since she left, but is looking to take a step back towards the elite level.
And despite a bit of a late start after being hired in July, she says she is pleased with how well the initial stages of getting to know her new team have gone.
“It’s actually (worked) out pretty well,” said Coleman, who went on to play college ball at Southern Wesleyan University after she left Duluth, and returns with coaching experience on the college level at Clemson and Western Carolina. “The biggest thing is (the players) getting back to having fun. That’s really what means the most to me. That’s what I enjoyed when I played in Gwinnett County and at Duluth High School, and I want the same for them.
“Once you have fun, everything else will come. It’s possible to work hard and still have fun while you’re doing it. So, that’s the biggest thing, (along with) adjusting to the coaching staff. … This is my first time being a head coach, and I’m coming from the collegiate level. So, there a couple of things that need to be changed, but in terms of just the love and the effort for the game, everybody has shown that they want to be there, and that’s all I can ask for.”
Coleman will benefit from the return of seniors Simmons and Nolley provide experience and leadership, while Alexander and Jackson lead a group of eager young newcomers who should help bring enthusiasm to the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.