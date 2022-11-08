Though they are still quite a young squad, the Wildcats will bring an interesting mix of experience and some promising newcomers into the 2022-23 season.
Bratts brings two years of experience as a varsity starter to the floor despite being only a junior, while Culbreath-Martin is back after making his debut as a starter during his freshman campaign a year ago.
Combined with the influx of some new talent like transfers Smith and Iberosi, Pickell sees some intriguing possibilities for this season.
“With Brandon, he’s been starting for us since he was a freshman,” Pickell said. “With that experience, we’re really excited about that because we really don’t feel like there are too many kids in Gwinnett County that have the varsity experience that he has, just that level of speed and intensity.
“David also started as a sophomore for us last year, so he has a lot of experience for us, as well, from a very early age. With that experience and some of our other experience, we’re really excited to add the new pieces to (compete) in this region.”
The size differential competing in always-rugged Region 7-AAAAAAA will be something the Wildcats will have to overcome.
However, Pickell is convinced the experience, speed and athleticism they have in the backcourt will help his team challenge for a postseason berth.
“We really want to use our guards to really press this year,” Pickell said. “We really want to pressure the ball. We really want to get out in transition and use our speed to our benefit. If every game where we have to outrebound teams to win, I don’t feel too good about it. But if we can get the tempo really moving, we feel really confident we can compete with anybody.”
