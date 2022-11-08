A young team that went through some growing pains last season is hopeful of making a move in 2022-23.
And with Jones ascending to the head coaching job after serving as an assistant under Cory Cason, who left to take over at Brookwood, there will be some continuity as the Titans look to see that growth process through to its next level.
“I think last year playing in (Class) AAAAAAA with sophomore guards, and really just sophomores in general, is just going to be tough,” Jones said. “For them, they kind of played some (junior varsity) and some varsity, as well. Having that experience, … you can just tell the game has slowed down some because they’ve already seen that speed as sophomores.”
Two of those sophomore guards referred to by Jones who are back as juniors this year include Hobbs and Alcine, who are joined by fellow returning starers in Williams and Walton, who give the Titans some size and experience at the forwards, to round out a solid core around which the this year’s team will be built.
“I think one thing that helps from my perspective is that … this is my fourth year (at Discovery),” Jones said. “The Good news is that I already sort of knew the guys very well. I sort of knew where they were strong and where we could improve.
“The big thing offensively is, we want to have a lot of movement. I tell them all the time that cutting (to the basket without the ball) is unselfish. That’s a big focus we’ve sort of been really having all offseason, working on just moving the ball, but also just moving offensively. Defensively, … we want to play a lot of man(-to-man) and just be able to help each other and communicate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.