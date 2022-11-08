DACULA LADY FALCONS
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
Coach: Jason Adams
2021-22 Record: 19-10, Class AAAAAA second round
Returning Regulars:
SG Jaliyah Benefield, Soph.
PG Mekera Standridge, Jr.
F Danah Nemhard, Jr.
G Emily Digby, Sr.
Others to Watch:
PG Alexis Grier, Sr.
P Tianna Rabsatt, Jr.
G Kyla Person, Jr.
P Asia Bryant, Soph.
Outlook:
Duluth enters the 2022-23 season after losing one of the best players in the region and state last season, Lazaria Spearman, who is now at the University of Miami.
Last season, Spearman overaged 20.9 points per game and ended her high school career as the school’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder.
After losing a player of that caliber, head coach Jason Adams said the team will be “trying to find a sense of identity.”
Despite losing Spearman, Adams said one of the team’s main strengths will be depth as 10 players from this season's squad saw significant playing time last season.
“I see really big things this season,” said senior point guard Alexis Grier. “I feel like we can be an underdog and not being looked at after losing Lazaria Spearman. We have a really good chance of being something really special…just stay together, play with each other and play for each other.”
Dacula finished the regular season first in the Region 8-AAAAAA standings but lost to Buford in the region finals last season. The Falcons made it to the second round of state, losing to Bradwell Institute.
This year, Dacula moves up to Class AAAAAAA but will see some familiar foes, including Buford, in the new Region 8-AAAAAAA.
“It’s a tough region,” Adams said. “(Buford is) one of the top of the class in the state as far as basketball goes… we’ve seen good competition. I think if you’re going to have any kind of run in the state playoffs you’ve got to play good competition. I feel like we get that in our region so we’re going to be tested night in and night out. We’ll definitely be better playing against good teams.”
Adams said that the team’s expectation is to qualify for state and then advance in the state playoffs.
“I’m excited,” said sophomore guard Jaliyah Benefield. “There’s hard teams in our region but we’re going to be a hard team to beat. We have all the pieces we need to beat those competitive teams. We’ve got to come together and gel together on the court, find each other…I think we’re going to be good. I see another region championship; I’m not going to sit here and lie. It happened once, it can happen again.”
