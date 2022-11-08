DACULA FALCONS
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
Coach: Byron Wilson
2021-22 Record: 14-12
Returning Regulars:
W Blake Wilson, Jr.
Others to watch:
G Jackson Sousa, Sr.
G Jaden Mattison, Jr.
G Keith Banks Jr., Soph.
F Ashton Crawford, Sr.
Outlook:
With just three players who have varsity basketball experience, Dacula will have a young team in 2022-23.
Head coach Byron Wilson said youth, inexperience and learning to compete at the varsity level will be some of the main weaknesses of this year’s team. However, he did say Dacula could surprise some people this year.
“Excited about the season,” he said. “The guys have been putting in a lot of work…really good summer, very productive. I think we defend it really well as a team so we play really good team defense from what I’ve seen. I feel like we’re going to surprise some people with what they see from us this year…the guys did a really good job over the summer making that adjustment but obviously it’s summer basketball. When you get into the season and get back up into (Class AAAAAAA) it’s going to be challenging.”
Wilson added that he expects shooting and defense to be two of team’s main strengths this year.
Dacula will play in Region 8-AAAAAAA this season, a region that also includes Buford, Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Mill Creek and Mountain View.
“I think it’s going be a tough region,” Wilson said. “I think it’s going to be a fun region to play in. I think we stack up very well within the region. Our goal is to win the region… that’s our goal.”
“I feel really good about the upcoming season, excited to play,” said junior wing Blake Wilson, who is the team’s lone returning starter from last year. “I’m excited to play in this region but I think we’re the best in the region.”
Senior guard Jackson Sousa, who led the team in free throw percentage, has committed to play at Reinhardt University.
“It’s exciting,” he said of the upcoming season. “I had a lot of fun in the summer playing with these guys and we’ve got something to prove with how it ended last year (losing to Winder-Barrow in the Region 8-AAAAAA tournament).”
