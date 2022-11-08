2021-22 Record: 9-13, Region 8-AAAAAAA champions, Class AAAAAAA second round
Returning Regulars:
G Paris Fillingame, 5-5, Jr.
G Gabby Pass, 5-7, Sr.
Others to watch:
G Tamia Dawkins, 5-7, Soph.
G Destini Pitts, 5-4, Soph.
F Kaleigh Haywood, 5-10, Fr.
Outlook:
After a year in which they struggled out of the gate, but rallied down the stretch to not only win the region tournament championship, but also advance as far as the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament, the Eagles are looking to build on the late surge.
To do so, they will rely on the leadership of Fillingame and Pass and additional experience and depth in the backcourt.
“Pressure defense and our guard play (are) going to be our strengths and the bulk of what we do,” Harmon said. “The difference form last year to this year is that we’re a little older. Last year, we actually started a senior, a junior, two sophomores and a freshman. So we were young across the board.
“We still ended up winning our region. From a record standpoint, we weren’t as good as we have been in the past, but we still came along when it was tournament time. The record was as important to me as (it was that) I could see them growing.”
Harmon also looks forward to the growth of several younger players, including sophomores Dawkins and Pitts in the backcourt, and incoming freshman Haywood down low.
