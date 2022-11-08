2021-22 Record: 17-11, Region 8-AAAAAAA runner-up, Class AAAAAAA second round
Returning Regulars:
G Kai McArthur, 5-7, Sr.
F Tyrese Mixon, 6-3, Sr.
Others to watch:
G/Amare Banks, 6-0, Sr.
G Jayden Williams 6-1, Sr.
G Keishawn Hampton, 5-10, Sr.
F Caleb Waters, 6-3, Sr.
Outlook:
After spending the past four seasons at Topeka High in Kansas, Baumgardner returns to Collins Hill, where he led the Eagles to 82 wins over the four seasons before moving to Kansas.
He’ll have a pair of starters back — McArthur and Mixon — from a team that, like the Collins Hill girls, started slowly last season, but rebounded well to place as region runner-up and advance to the second round of the state playoffs.
However, neither of those players, nor any of the others coming to tryouts, were in the Eagles’ varsity program during Baumgardner’s previous tenure as coach.
So this season will be a bit of a learning experience or both him and his players.
“This is a very much a fresh start,” Baumgarnder said. “This summer was new for all of us. It is (almost like taking over a new team), but it’s been fun. It’s been a little bit eerie because I’ll catch myself walking the halls and standing in the gym like I never left.
“I’m new to (the players), they’re new to me. Different philosophy, different way of doing things. But it’s been good.”
Baumgardner will have a solid and fairly sizable senior class to rely on for leadership, and he welcomes a group of key newcomers, including Hampton, who transferred in from Meadowcreek over the summer after leading the Mustangs in scoring (14.4 ppg) and finishing second in assists (2.2 apg).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.