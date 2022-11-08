CENTRAL GWINNETT BLACK KNIGHTS
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
Coach: Courtney Harris
2021-22 Record: 13-13
Returning Starters:
SG Joy Harris, Sr.
PG Sierra Driessen, Sr.
F Dami Odubola, Sr.
SG Kendra Robinson, Jr.
Others to Watch:
F Olivia Orsley, Sr.
Za’rhianna “Cocoa” Rudolph, Fr.
Outlook:
Head coach Courtney Harris enters her fourth season at Central and as the 2022-23 is set to begin, she is optimistic about the team’s chances.
‘I’m really excited about this year…this senior class is really special to me,” Harris said. “When I came in, the state of the program was really low and we have worked really hard and they have entrusted in the vision and leadership of the program. They have put in countless hours of work to better themselves individually, as a team, and I really think we’re going to come out and show some people that we have made significant changes at Central Gwinnett.”
Central Gwinnett returns four starters this year with three seniors (Joy Harris, Sierra Driessen and Dami Odubola) and one junior (Kendra Robinson).
“We’ve been through a lot as a program…coming in as a freshman to how we are now has been a lot of change” Odubola said. “We’re ready to go out as a team and show everybody what we got.”
Courtney Harrris said some of the team’s strengths are speed, aggressiveness, and they to play in transition.
“Definitely our speed and athleticism is a huge strength for our program,” she said, adding that size will be the team’s main weakness.
“We are fairly small in stature,” she said. “We go out there and fight so our size is our biggest weakness.”
Some keys to having a successful season?
“Doing what we do and sticking with our game plan at all times,” she said. “Always remember what we stand for and who we are and make sure we put out the best product on the court at all times. If we do what we’re supposed to do, then the rest will take care of itself.”
Courtney Harris expects Region 8-AAAAAAA to be tough with Buford, Collins Hill, Dacula, Mill Creek and Mountain View but Central Gwinnett has the potential to hold its own.
“We have some real tough competition,” she said. “I think it’s time we go out there and prove what we can do in this region and try to do some damage.”
