With just six wins last year, Central Gwinnett is looking to be more competitive in 2022-23.
“We just want to compete, six wins, you know the goal is to get at least 10 and make the state playoffs,” head coach Marcus Spivey said. “That’s where we set our goals.”
With no returning starters, Spivey said one of the keys to success this year will be players stepping up to be leaders.
“I rely heavily on these guys,” he said. “Sometimes they don’t want to hear from us a lot so I rely heavy on them, not just with what they’re saying but with their actions…not missing a study hall, a workout, hitting the weight room hard, things like that…things the other guys can buy into.”
As far as strengths and weakness, Spivey said one of the team’s main strengths is they play as a unit and their main weakness is shooting.
“Our strength is we are a family, there’s no animosity, pointing the finger at each other; it’s really a family,” he said.
Spivey expects tough competition in Region 8-AAAAAAA, which includes last season's Class AAAAAA state runner-up Buford.
“It’s a tough region,” Spivey said. “I know Collins Hill’s got some things going on, Mountain View, Mill Creek…so it’s going to be tough. That’s what I try to relate to these guys every day. We’re in the weight room, the track, in workouts…it’s going to be tough. It’s the highest classification in Georgia so they got to be ready.”
