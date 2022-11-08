BUFORD WOLVES
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
Coach: Gene Durden
2021-22 Record: 23-5, Region 8-AAAAAA runner-up, Class AAAAAA second round
Returning Regulars:
G Ava Grace Watson, 5-8, Jr.
G Kirby Wallis, 5-7, Sr.
G Taylor Romano, 5-7, Sr.
Others to watch:
G Mackenzie Pickens, 5-7, Jr.
G Betty Nguyen, 5-5, Jr.
Outlook:
For the most part, the Wolves will sport a similar look to the one they’ve sported during a stretch of 15 straight seasons with 23 wins or more, including eight state championships over three different classifications.
In addition to an outstanding go-to player in junior All-State and Super Six guard Watson, the Wolves will feature a deep squad with numerous other significant contributors for its usual aggressive, up-tempo, end-to-end style of play.
After all, if it isn’t broken, why fix it?
What Buford doesn’t have this season is a lot of size in the low post, but veteran coach Durden is confident his team will be more than able to make up for any size disparity with athleticism, hustle, effort and experience.
“We have a good mix of experience this year. Very versatile,” Durden said. “We don’t have as much size as we’ve had in the past, but you know what? We’ve won with small post players (before). In our system, the size doesn’t matter as much.
“We’re going to do the same thing that we’ve done. We’re going to try to be a fast, fast-paced offense in transition. And then a transition defense all the way around.”
The other different look for the Wolves this season will be their region schedule in moving up to the state’s highest classification.
But Durden also points out that given his usual penchant for presenting his teams with very challenging out of region slates every year, this year’s competition shouldn’t be anything the Wolves haven’t seen before.
“We’ve played them before,” Durden said. “Guess what, we play the best (competition) in the state of Georgia (every year). So … (this year), it ain’t going to be (any) different. … We ain’t scared of play (Class) AAAAAAA.”
Recommended for you
Most states are home to companies that never fully repaid their financial crisis bailouts. Stacker analyzed data about the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program compiled by ProPublica to see which states' businesses have been the most responsible in repaying their loan money. Click for more.14 years later, the effects of the 2008 bailout are still being counted
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.