BUFORD WOLVES
Region: 8-AAAAAAA
Coach: Benjie Wood
2021-22 Record: 25-7, Region 8-AAAAAA runner-up, Class AAAAAA state runner-up
Returning Regulars:
F Cameron Kelly, 6-7, Sr.
G David Burnette, 6-4, Sr.
F/C London Williams, 6-6, Sr.
Others to watch:
F Stephen Akwiwu, 6-7, Jr.
F/G Ahmad Clark, 6-7, Jr.
G Stephen Jackson Jr., 6-4, Jr.
G Chase Robinson, 5-10, Jr.
Outlook:
A strong core from last season's Class AAAAAA state runner-up team returns, led by the senior trio of Kelly, Burnette and Williams.
Throw in the addition of a number of intriguing newcomers, and the Wolves should be a force to be reckoned with in its debut in Region 8-AAAAAAA and on the state level in Class AAAAAAA if they can develop the necessary chemistry.
Based on what he’s seen so far during the summer and preseason workouts, Wood is very confident in how his team is jelling so far.
“It’s always evolving,” Wood said of the team’s identity. “But I really like where we are with our chemistry. (Kelly, Burnette and Williams) have been in the program for years, so they know the standards and expectations. They’re prepared to lead our team and uphold those standards and expectations. I’m really excited to see our team evolve with their leadership and watch the young guys grow under their leadership.”
The Wolves should have a good mix of size and skill to make them a force on both ends of the court.
They also come into the season with a hunger after falling only a few points and a few minutes short of a state title last season.
However, Wood says that the focus remains on trying to reach that ultimate goal one step at a time.
“Honestly, we’re not talking about games, championships, wins and losses,” Wood said. “We’re talking about making sure we’re practicing right. I think you have to focus on the next step ahead. So … we want to make sure we’re prepared to practice the way we’re supposed to practice and uphold our standards and values. And if you do that, … you trust the process and you trust each other, and you stay committed to each other, then good things will happen.”
Recommended for you
Most states are home to companies that never fully repaid their financial crisis bailouts. Stacker analyzed data about the 2008 Troubled Asset Relief Program compiled by ProPublica to see which states' businesses have been the most responsible in repaying their loan money. Click for more.14 years later, the effects of the 2008 bailout are still being counted
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.