BROOKWOOD BRONCOS
Region: 4-AAAAAAA
Coach: Courtney Mincy
2021-22 record: 23-5, 9-1, quarterfinals state tournament
Returning Regulars:
PG Diana Collins, 5-9, Sr.
SG Ciera Hall, 5-8, Sr.
G Zayjah Knight, 5-7, Jr.
Others to Watch:
PF Jade Weathersby, 6-2, Sr.
PF Danielle Osho, 6-1, Soph.
SG Kate Phelan, 6-1, Jr.
Outlook: The Broncos have steadily improved each season, making the state championship quarterfinals last season and the semifinals the year before that. Now they are looking to get over that hump, and fourth-year head coach Mincy knows that it is not going to happen overnight.
“It’s a process,” Mincy said. “You take one day at a time, one game at a time. You don't win a state championship in one game. There's gonna be ups and downs, and my staff and the players need to understand that it's a process, it's not going to happen overnight. It's going to be some hurdles to go through. Adversity, pushing through adversity, knowing how to fight through and play through adversity. And then again, just that leadership's definitely wanting each other accountable and ready together as a team.”
The core of the team — Collins (an Ohio State recruit), Hall and Knight — are returning and Mincy said they each bring a different element to the team. The Broncos also added a new weapon in Weathersby, who averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds a season ago at Parkview.
“This year coming in, I think we're gonna definitely have a deep bench, we're gonna have a lot of bodies being able to come in and off the floor to keep everybody fresh,” Mincy said. “And that's my goal.”
One area that some players hope to get better at this season is being vocal on the court as well as just enjoying the game of basketball.
“I hope to see an improvement on our communication this year especially because that was one of the things that we struggled with last year,” Knight said. “And, just having fun, the game of basketball is supposed to be fun for us, so us enjoying the game more and connecting not just on the court but off the court too this year with all the new incoming people that we've added to our team.”
