Outlook: Brookwood will see another new look in the upcoming season with former Discovery head coach Cory Cason taking over the reins. The Broncos are coming off of a tough season, going 0-8 in the region, however several starting players are returning.
During his tenure at Discovery, Cason won more than 100 games. For Cason, success for this team is getting his guys to buy into the culture of the program he is creating and that first starts with building a bond.
“I think as a collective as a whole, ‘Can we gel together?’” Cason said. “Buy into your role, buy into what you do well. You can do those things, you can overcome a talent gap or experience gap sometimes if you can do those things the right way.”
“We spent the whole month of June, a good portion of July in the gym together,” Cason said. “We've been doing workouts in the morning, basically since the second week of school. So just being around the guys, I have a lot of the guys in weight training class together. So for me, it's just been trying to build relationships with guys individually and as a group.”
The biggest improvement from this team since the offseason has been the chemistry among one another. Cason has seen a difference in his players and the steps they are taking to understand his system.
“I think our chemistry has improved from the first week of June to where we are today,” Cason said. “I think, overall, we've got some guys who are starting to turn the corner in terms of understanding what the expectations are, which I think is the beginning phase of making steps. Guys are starting to understand what's expected, which is a big turning point especially when you're talking about some sophomores and juniors, who've maybe never played at the varsity level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.