In her second season as the Patriots’ head coach, Smith was hopeful to welcome back a large group of returning regulars to try and keep moving forward, though circumstances have cut the size of that group in half.
The good news that aside from veterans like Maxwell and Freeman, the Patriots will welcome a promising freshman class among the newcomers to help Smith continue the process of rebuilding the program.
“We were supposed to have about 10 back,” Smith said. “We had some moves and transfers, and other circumstances left us with only five or six. We have a really decent number of freshmen coming up from the middle school and some unexpected transfers into the district. It’s about keeping them engaged and interested in growing as basketball players.”
Smith is under no illusions that she will need to have a lot of patience with what will be an extremely young team.
However, she says that her own family situation will help her keep that patience and keep the team focused on some basic, incremental goals.
“My patience is growing every day,” Smith joked. “As a mom of two with these babies, I’m already as patient as I can get, and the team benefits from that. “I think our biggest strength is that (the players) have really bought into changing the culture and growing as players, they show up every day eager to learn and give every thing they have.
“Basketball skill-wise, we’re still growing. I’m hoping that sticking to fundamentals, we can have something to build around and turn into an identity for us. The freshmen are very fast, something I can build around if … we can get them organized and geared towards getting out and running (the floor).”
