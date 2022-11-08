2021-22 Record: 26-5, Region 7-AAAAAAA champion; Class AAAAAAA state runner-up
Returning Regulars:
G Jeronimo Ondo, 5-7, Jr.
F Jalen Munoz, 6-5, Jr.
G Dante White, 6-1, Jr.
Others to Watch:
G Eddie Cook, 6-5, Soph.
G Jalen Lee, 6-5, Jr.
F Mehki Ragland, 6-9, Soph.
G Orion Champion, 6-0, Sr.
Outlook:
After losing all five starters and four other regular contributors from a team that finished as state runner-up the past two seasons, the Patriots will have a dramatically different look for 2021-22.
Ondo, Munoz and White all saw limited varsity action last year, and the addition of incoming transfers Cook and Ragland should provide a big boost in experience and depth.
The biggest question mark will be how long it will take all the new faces to jell as a unit as the Patriots take on its usual challenging non-region schedule, ad well as the customary rugged slate in 7-AAAAAAA.
However, Phillips is confident the pieces can come together fairly quickly
“That’s what the summer and preseason is for,” Phillips said. “All the time spent in the weight room and preseason workouts, that’s where chemistry is developed. That’s what we’ve been working on since Day 1.
“We’re relying on (Ondo, Munoz and White) on them to … continue the standard of what we expect and to make sure the newcomers to follow that. We expect leadership. We expected them to show these guys how we do things. … For us, the standard isn’t so much about the end goal (as it is) about the journey and the process. We had three guys (from last year) sign Division I scholarships. … In total, six total are going to school for free.”
