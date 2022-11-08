The Archer girls, who advanced all the way to the Class AAAAAAA semifinals last season, has a new head coach going into this season, Lamar Harris.
Even though it’s his first year at Archer, he’s no stranger to coaching as he has a 171-81 record as a head coach.
The last two seasons he was an assistant at Lovejoy, which won the Class AAAAAA state championship last season.
“Took two years off and sat down as an assistant and an opportunity came and here I am,” he said.
He added that “in building a program, you know it’s all about trust and sometimes it takes a while to develop a level of trust. Our goal is to try to win them over as soon as possible. It may not happen week 1, it may not happen week 2 or week 3…I’m praying it can happen soon.”
As far as the outlook for the upcoming season, Harris said “We just want to be competitive; we want to step on the court and compete. We’ll prepare just like anybody else, hopefully we’ll prepare a little bit better but we just want to compete. When it’s all said and done we want them to remember that they played Archer.”
With the talent that he has on the team, Harris optimistic about Archer’s chances in 2022-23.
“We’ve got girls who can score the ball; we ‘ve got girls who can shoot; and we’ve got girls who can defend the ball and I’m excited about it,” he said. “(I am) very optimistic about this season and I’m ready to start.”
