ARCHER TIGERS
Region: 4-AAAAAAA
Coach: Joel Lecoeuvre
2021-22 Record: 21-10, Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals
Returning Regulars:
No returning starters
Others to Watch:
G Seth Means, 6-0, Sr.
PF Aiden Ifill, 6-5, Sr.
PG Josh Mathurin, 5-10, Sr.
PG Elijah Davis, 6-4, Sr.
F Dominic Wright, 6-6, Jr.
PG Darrien Joseph, 6-2, Jr.
G Courtland Walker, 6-1, Jr.
G Kahmare Holmes, 6-4, Jr.
Outlook:
Archer loses eight seniors from last season's team, including all-region, all-county and all-state player Damoni Harrison (who went on to Tallahassee Community College), two-time region defensive player of the year and honorable mention all-state Christian Drummer (Emory and Henry), Major Freeman (Spartanburg Methodist) and last season's leading 3-point shooter, Matt Peah.
Despite losing so many seniors and no returning starters, Joel Lecoeuvre is optimistic about the 2022-23.
Going into the summer and pre-season, he said he knew he had a good group coming back.
“I wasn’t sure how it was all going to fit together and this summer the boys worked hard and they helped fulfill the defensive standard and the level of play that we’re used to,” he said. “We got a lot of big wins this summer (and went 13-2). I know it’s just summer league, but they exceeded all expectations.”
Last season's Archer team made it to the state tournament for the sixth straight year and advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time before losing 57-49 to Newton.
“I think we’ll be just as good as we were last year, maybe if not better,” he said. “Trying to get the next level and keep this tradition going…the way the boys have been working and have been progressing, they’re getting better. We should be ready to roll and reload this year.”
Lecoeuvre said some of the team’s main strengths are depth, versatility and teamwork.
“We’ve got a lot of interchangeable parts, guys that have been around for awhile so we’ll be able to switch disrupt and kind of be…we kind of want to be position-less,” he said. “Everybody can kind of handle it and kind of everybody can pass and shoot. We’re not really traditional with the point guard moving the ball up; we want to get the ball up as fast as we can and ‘let’s go’…I feel like this group is more of a selfless group so I think that might bode well for us moving forward down the road.”
Archer will be in Region 4-AAAAAAA, which also incudes Brookwood, Grayson, Newton, Parkview and South Gwinnett.
“Since I’ve been at Archer High School we’ve been in one of the toughest regions in the state,” Lecoeuvre said. “This is kind of back to our old region, where we were in there with Norcross, Berkmar, Discovery and Meadowcreek, Duluth. This region is probably better from top to bottom than the region we were in last year. We’re excited for the challenge and we’re looking forward to it. We like that type of competition. While some schools might shy away from that kind of competition and count wins but we like the competition and to beat the best and be the best because we know when we get to the tournament, you’ve got to beat good teams so if we beat good teams in our region, we’ll be battle-tested in the state tournament.”
