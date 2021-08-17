OFFENSE
Any offense that loses its starting quarterback, leading rusher, leading receiver and an All-State offensive lineman from the previous season doesn’t usually have high expectations.
Yet despite seeing the former (quarterback Ryan Rose) and latter (guard Tanner Bivins) graduate and move on to college football, and the duo of Griffin Caldwell (transfer to IMG Academy) and Cooper Blauser (opt out to concentrate on his baseball career), who combined for 2,109 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns, not return for 2021, head coach Franklin Pridgen is surprisingly upbeat.
“(The departing players) certainly will be missed, but we’re excited about new faces that nobody’s famiilar with, younger guys who are just now finding their rhythm,” Pridgen said. “They’ve invested in the program for a long time, but have been overshadowed by some really good guys. … We’ve always been wondering (each year) how we’d have all these superstar guys and still bring along guys who we’re looking to develop.
“We’re just really looking forward to seeing what we know are capable players that nobody else knows about. It’s a recurring theme.”
One of the newcomers to the starting lineup will actually be a transfer, and an important one in senior Jett Miller, who comes in from Centennial in Fulton County to assume the reins as the starting quarterback.
However, there are some other players who have waited their turn to shine throughout several years in the Wesleyan program and will now get that opportunity this fall in other key spots.
Among them are junior Will Tucker, who averaged nearly 7.5 yards every time he got a chance to handle the ball as running back and slot receiver last year, senior receiver Bobby Cook and sophomore receiver Jamie Tremble.
As far as the line is concerned, the Wolves will welcome back three starters in seniors Matthew Brown at center, Will Burns at guard and Michael Soukup at tackle, while junior Charlie Rickell will be tapped to fill Bivins’ old slot.
DEFENSE
The Wolves’ defense faces a similar situation to the offense in that a handful of players who have had some playing experience, but have patiently waited their opportunity to lead, will play a critical role in the unit’s, and the team’s, success in 2021.
And Pridgen is just as confident that those players, along with other players who are key returning starters, will surprise fans and foes alike.
“We are cautiously optimistic,” Pridgen said. “We’re a little smaller in numbers, but we’ve got potential to be just as lethal. … We’re going to base out of our 3-5 (alignment). We’re going to be really aggressive with our blitz packages.
“(Juniors Nick) Schaller and Rickell … are going to be great defensive ends for us. In the middle, we’re going to be anchored by our big senior noseguard Jaydin Brown, who’s been playing a good deal for us (since) last year, but was always in the shadow of guys like Tanner (Bivins) who were bigger than life personalities and just incredible players. … We think he’s going to be really good. Matt Brown comes over from center into our Mike linebacker, there’s a junior who’s been in the wings named Trent DeBow, who I think is going to surprise a lot of people with his athleticism. He’s one of our outside (line) backers. Then there’s a freshman Matthew Wright. … He’s big and physical and getting better and better every day. Jay Black as an outside linebacker, Byrne Ahrenkiel, a senior that has always played a reserve role and now he’s going to elevate to a starting position for us. Those guys are going to be really, really good for us, and we’re super excited about them.”
Pridgen is just as excited about juniors Will Tucker, Reed Purcell and Thomas Cook and senior Drew Ball in the secondary.
ETC.
One very experienced hand, or rather foot, that Wesleyan will welcome back this season is kicker Brooks Sturgeon, who will be more than just the latest in a string solid special teams contributors.
Pridgen considers the senior a weapon, and not just in place kicking, where he was successful on 35 of 36 extra points and 15 of 17 field goals, with a long of 44 yards., as a junior last year.
Sturgeon also was among Gwinnett County’s top punters, averaging 41.2 yards on 34 punts, including pinning 15 of those inside the opponents’ 20-yard line, which helped earn him a spot as a preferred walk-on at N.C. State next year.
“He’s really good,” Pridgen said. “He kicked the game-winner (field goal) against North Cobb Christian in the second round of the (state) playoffs. He’s really an elite punter. To the casual observer, you think you never want to punt. But in the game management on Friday night, a good punter is a great weapon to have. Brooks really gives us a lot of flexibility and takes a lot of pressure off our offense. We’re not going to be afraid to punt the because we know he’s going to flip the field and put the opponent in a very bad position.”
