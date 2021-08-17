OFFENSE
With last year’s starting quarterback, leading rusher and top two receivers all gone to graduation, the offensive line will need to provide a building block to help the newcomers get comfortable in operating the offense as quickly as possible.
The Comets have two rather massive building blocks in senior tackles A.K. Henson (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) and Damion Clark (6-2, 294).
“I think everything offensively starts with your offensive line from establishing the run game, and also protecting the quarterback and pass game,” new head coach Bryan Lamar said. “I don’t think you can be successful in (Class) AAAAAAA without a good offensive line. So we’re definitely depending on those two guys, senior guys and returning starters, definitely college prospects … to really be leaders for us from an offensive standpoint.”
While, as mentioned, South lost its primary starting quarterback to graduation, junior Nate Miller did see some action a year ago before injuries set in, and returns healthy and with some game experience under his belt.
Beyond that, Lamar is pleased with the potential he’s seen from the rest of the skill positions that could provide a boost as the Comets install a primarily two-back set conducive to a power running game, balanced by play action.
“We’ll be similar to (former Auburn and current Central Florida coach) Gus Malzahn, and what he has done,” Lamar said. “So it’s going to be tons of motion, quarterback designed runs. It’s going to be good.
“My philosophy, from an offensive standpoint, is No. 1 to be physical. We’re going to be a physical team. We’re going to test teams every Friday night in terms of physicality and mental toughness. We’ll also look for ways to give ourselves an advantage in schemes in terms of making the defense have to be disciplined.”
DEFENSE
Similar to the offense, the foundation for Lamar’s first defense at South is going to begin pretty much where it has started the past several years, which means up front along the line of scrimmage.
And like the offensive line, there is at least one very big building block up front in Exavier McDowell.
The senior defensive end led the Comets with 51 combined tackles and assists and 13½ tackles for loss, tied for the team lead with six QB hurries and was second on the team with 4½ sacks, as well as adding an interception, a caused fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Along with others like senior outside linebacker Ethan Ramos (40 tackles, 4½ TFLs, 2 sacks, 3 PBUs, 1 fumble recovery, 1 caused fumble), Lamar is expecting plenty of leadership from the perimeter of the front seven.
“(McDowell) is a very good player,” Lamar said. “We feel like we have a good group with our defensive line, especially the edge guys. Ethan’s been a three-year starter at linebacker, so we’re expecting great leadership out of him.”
The Comets also return seniors Vaughn Davis (team-best 7 PBUs last year) and Sheldon Watson in the secondary, which Lamar believes makes for a very balanced unit.
“We feel like we’ve got a really good group of kids,” Lamar said. “They’re working hard. They do have some experience, … and I think moreso on defense than offense, we have a lot of guys who have been in varsity football games. That’s very important.”
ETC.
Lamar comes into the South program having become accustomed to success in his previous job at nearby Tucker High School.
Last year’s 3-5 record marked the only losing season in his nine-year tenure at the school in neighboring DeKalb County, though the chaos created by COVID-19 likely contributed to that.
Even then, the Tigers made the playoffs for the ninth straight season under Lamar’s leadership, including two appearances in the state championship game and three other state quarterfinal and/or semifinal berths.
And while South hasn’t enjoyed that kind of success after seven losing seasons in the last decade, Lamar is very optimistic of the building blocks the Comets already have in place.
“I think we’ve got a good group,” said Lamar, whose brings an 83-29 career coaching record to South. “We’ve got kids that want to work hard and want to be successful, so that’s all positive. Of course, it’s a process, and to become the kind of team that we want to be, we’re going through that process now.”
Still he knows patience will be a key early on, especially entering into ultra-competitive Gwinnett County, as well as Region 4-AAAAAAA, which includes defending state champion Grayson, as well as Brookwood, Parkview and Newton, though he’s hardly intimidated by such a challenge.
“Over my time coaching in Georgia (as a head coach and assistant) for 16 years in football and then in different regions, … I’ve played (non-region games) against Grayson and Norcross and Archer. I’ve played against teams all across the state from Colquitt County to Griffin,” Lamar said. “Then also, you look at playoff runs, playing against some of the better coaches and staffs in the state. So I don’t think that’s going to be a huge difference in terms of that.
“Even the last region that we were in even last year. We played Parkview, region games against Westlake and Langston Hughes. We had a shortened season, but out of our six regular season games, I want to say we played against four teams who went to the quarterfinals or better. Competition is competition. I’ve been around it long enough to know you’ve just got to work hard every week and stay focused. So I think the processes that I’ve been through as a coach and my experiences have prepared me for a tough region and tough road to try to compete in the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.