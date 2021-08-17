OFFENSE
A year after going 3-7 and missing the playoffs, the Generals are looking to use an up-tempo, attack-style offense in hopes for a return trip to the playoffs. While the offensive philosophy won’t be the same each week, head coach Tino Ierulli knows his team has to get the ball to its playmakers.
Christion Barker is a player Ierulli feels like he can put anywhere on the field, depending on the matchup. Last year Barker racked up 396 rushing and receiving yards and the head coach sees him only getting more more touches this year.
“He’s our athlete and going to be a big-time playmaker for us,” Ierulli said. “We’ll put him at running back, slot, wideout … wherever we can.”
Dion McDowell will be the main back in the backfield. Last year, he racked up 50 carries for 177 yards. Out wide, Xavier Wright, Myles Smith and Jamar Shavuo return after getting a good amount of playing time last year.
Up front, Christian Culbreath will anchor the offensive line, and is someone that has taken the reins of leadership for the Generals.
“We have a lot of kids coming back that started last year,” Ierulli said. “We’re still a young team, but we have a lot of experience. Last year, we were so young and didn’t have many kids who had taken a varsity snap before.”
DEFENSE
On defense, Shiloh will be attacking as well, doing its best to put a lot of pressure on the other team’s quarterback.
“We’re going to bring it to you,” Ierulli said. “We’re not going to sit back and wait. We’re going to be very aggressive.”
The Generals return a lot of experience on the defensive side of the ball with Damon Gaskin leading the way on the defensive front. Culbreath will also see time at noseguard.
At linebacker will be Ryan Green, Isaac Prince and Josh Robinson. The secondary will feature Brice Pollock, Jermaine Carter, Andrew Reaves, Jaylen Cooper and Jayden Ellis.
“We want to step on that field and make people wish they never stepped out there,” Culbreath said. “No matter how many times we touch the ball, we have to make an impact.”
ETC.
Like many teams, the Generals are just excited to have had a full summer of work. The players said the fact that they didn’t see each other from mid-March until the beginning of June hurt them a lot last year. Even then, not much could be done because of all of the protocols.
“This summer has allowed us to get on the same page and get the little things correct,” Culbreath said. “COVID made things so difficult for us. It’s tough when you go that long without seeing your teammates.” ...
Ierulli engineered a quick turnaround when took over a Shiloh program that went 2-8 in 2018 and had eight combined wins over a four-season span. In 2019, he led the Generals to a 7-4 record and their first playoff appearance since 2003.
