OFFENSE
The Storm return junior quarterback Connor Jones, who broke every school passing record a season ago. This year, with more time to work in the offseason, head coach Jonathan Beverly feels the Storm are ready to take the next step.
“Connor has thrown so much over the offseason,” Beverly said. “He’s dedicated himself to being better. He’s going to take on a lot more responsibility this year.”
While the Storm do lose Alcorn State signee Skylar Jordan, Beverly feels the team has even more weapons on the outside than they did last year.
“Matthew Miller is a true X-factor,” Beverly said. “He’s a year older and has continually gotten better. He was the MVP in a 7-on-7 tournament and is a playmaker we want to get the ball to. The fact we could get a full offseason in is really going to help this year.”
In addition to Miller, Providence also has Devin Long at receiver and Lawson Burris at tight end. Burris will also get some touches at running back, but Memphis Fitzgerald is slated to get a bulk of the carries.
“Lawson makes our offense better,” Beverly said. “He gives us favorable matchups to do a lot of things. Memphis is a big kid with breakaway speed. He can get us those tough yards or break long runs.”
On the line, Beverly will look to Grady White to anchor, while also depending heavily on Reed Riley and Carleton Levy to make big impacts.
DEFENSE
Defensively, Providence is going to run an odd defensive front with the intention of opening up holes for Riley and Darian Crandell to make plays from the linebacker position.
“They are physically imposing players that can play that spot, and both bring a lot to the table,” Beverly said. “They’re very smart and cerebral players who understand the game.”
In addition to anchoring the offensive line, White is expected to do the same on the defensive line from the noseguard position. Colin Hendry will also play at defensive end. From there, Beverly said it will be a committee-approach as the team has a lot of guys who can rotate in.
“We have a surplus of linebackers, so some are going to have to play defensive end,” he said. “We expect some older guys to step up as well. (Our goal is to) stay fresh on both sides of the ball, so we have to have a good rotation.”
In the secondary, Paul Reeves and Jackson Ormond look to lead that group.
ETC.
After getting hired just before COVID hit in 2020, Beverly is thankful to have a full offseason with his team to get them prepared for the 2021 season. A big part of that has been focused on changing the culture.
“(We’re focused on) taking a program from infancy that hasn’t had a lot of success to the next place,” he said. “That starts with having an offseason. COVID didn’t allow us to have that last year. It hurt that we weren’t able to really see or do much with our team until July last year.
“Part of changing the culture has been with the burn-the-boat mentality. Throughout history, leaders would often burn the boats when they landed somewhere. There’s no retreat. There’s no turning around. We’re moving forward and not going back to the way things used to be. The team has embraced that and it’s allowed us to get the results we’ve wanted thus far.”
