OFFENSE
The Lions face quite a rebuilding job on the offensive side in 2021, with seniors Allante Burley and Jairus Griffin being the only two returning starters from a year ago (at tight end and receiver, respectively).
“We lost two quarterbacks that we played last year to graduation,” head coach Reggie Stancil said. “We lost four receivers to graduation. We lost five offensive linemen to graduation. The only two guys that we have that have any varsity experience and were a key part of our offense last year are Allante and Jairus. So we’re staring brand new.”
Stancil has liked what he’s seen from newcomers at a number of different offensive positions thus far in the preseason.
Sophomore Josh Evans has shown promise at quarterback and has seen the bulk of the first-team reps during preseason camp, and there are number different candidates for what could be a committee-like situation at running back.
And while not starters, the duo of juniors Luke Fitts and Declan Mears did see some game action a year ago, and should provide the nucleus for the line.
Stancil says the Lions will also try to utilize experience with two-way contributions from a deeper defense to help bolster whatever positions need it.
“The thing that I think is going to be a little different from what we usually are is we’ll have guys playing both sides of the ball just to make sure we get the best 11 on the field at all times,” Stancil said.
DEFENSE
Stancil and his staff are much more comfortable with the experience level of the defensive unit.
With that confidence also comes some high expectations to produce as the less-experienced offense gets it collective feet wet early in the season.
“They know,” Stancil said. “They’re smart kids. They understand what we have. They understand what we lost. The thing that I think is really huge for them is they understand that they’ve got to bring a lot of energy to help the younger guys on the offensive side of the ball play up a little bit higher.”
Senior Carlos Fuller, Caleb Banks and Malachi Smith bring a strong track record of physicality to the linebacker corps, while defensive tackle Kantrell “Trey” Smith returns to provide an anchor for the defensive line after getting plenty of important reps a year ago.
In the secondary, the Lions will benefit from the addition of senior Justin Alexander, who gained some valuable experience playing for Grayson’s state championship team last year before transferring to Peachtree Ridge.
His presence should bolster a defensive backfield that already has some good experience with the return of senior Tyree Tatum.
The blend of all three position areas should help the defense build some early chemistry.
“Our kids all hang together. They do things a lot together,” Stancil said. “They really do like each other. They fight every now and then, but that’s what brothers are going to do. They are as one, and we try to practice that way.”
ETC.
Last year’s 4-5 overall record doesn’t sound like much, but a return to the postseason for the first time since Stancil assumed the head coaching reins in 2016 was a definite shot in the arm for the Peachtree Ridge program.
The challenge now is to follow up and take another step in the right direction, and the way Stancil sees it, the familiarity within the program of each other and the system are two factors that could help provide more evidence that the Lions have turned a corner.
“As far as building off what we did last year, we felt really good about the direction that we were going,” Stancil said. “I think the biggest thing that is different for us is that we’re in Year 4, now going into Year 5, and these kids know what we expect. They know the system. So they’re able to just let their ability perform out in the field instead of just trying to think about everything, and then go from there.
“It’s a little bit easier for them, I think, because they understand what we want and understand what to do, which also makes it easier for them to be athletic.”
