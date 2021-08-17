OFFENSE
The Panthers are young on offense after losing their two leading rushers and two of their top three leading receivers from a year ago. However, with the return of quarterback Colin Houck, head coach Eric Godfree said the Panthers will present more of a spread look and have the ability to throw the ball more than they have in the past. Houck completed 117 passes for 1,716 yards and 20 touchdowns a year ago, but that was with a run-heavy focus.
“If we didn’t have an experienced quarterback coming back this year, I’d be more worried about our youth on the outside,” Godfree said. “We have a lot of talented receivers to throw the ball to and I’m excited to see what this group of young kids can do.”
Leading that group will be junior Zion Taylor, who has already received offers from Georgia Tech and Charlotte. Taylor started for the Panthers last year and had 15 catches for 226 yards. In addition, Godfree said he expects Antonio White, Jay Crawford and Mike Matthews to all step up at receiver. All three already have Power 5 offers.
In the backfield, the Panthers will go with Jordan McCoy, who Godfree said is a talented athlete who is explosive and has downfield vision.
“He’s exciting to watch,” Godfree said. “He has a lot of talent and I can see him making big gains for us.”
Parkview also will look to Khyair Spain to be the bull at running back, getting those tough yards, and Donovan Paris, who is a mixture of Spain and McCoy.
On the offensive line, Johnnie Brown is the only returning starter, but has been a great leader and dominant on both sides of the ball, according to Godfree. The head coach said Brown will be the anchor of the offensive line, pushing the other players to be at their very best.
The Panthers will remain in the 4-2-5 defensive setup, but will be young on that side of the ball as well. Godfree said the group he’s most excited about is the secondary, which will be led by sophomore Mike Matthews, who started six games last year as a freshman.
Joining Matthews will be Jay Crawford, Champ Baker and Keonte Knight at cornerback, and Muhammad Jackson, Bryce Colson and Zach Hill at safety, among others.
“We have a lot of guys that will get opportunities to play in the secondary,” Godfree said. “We have a lot of talent, but there will be growing pains with how young they are.”
At linebacker, the Panthers return no starters, but have seen guys like Colman Rowell and Spain step up during the offseason. The defensive front will see a lot of changeover as well with Ty Gordon expected to lead that group.
“It’s going to be a lot different for these young players,” Godfree said. “They have to learn with great technique because they’re going to be playing 18-year-olds. It’s not going to be easy, but we have a lot of confidence in them.”
With a young team, Godfree knows he didn’t make it any easier on his bunch with a tough slate of non-region games that includes Mill Creek, North Gwinnett and Marietta. In addition, playing in Region 4-AAAAAAA is tough with teams like Grayson, Brookwood and South Gwinnett in the mix.
“We have a tough non-region schedule and those teams are going to help us get ready for region,” he said. “The good thing is we’ll get to see where we’re at after those six games as we compete for a playoff berth.”
The end of the season is the one circled on the schedule as it is the Battle of Five Forks with Brookwood. For players and coaches, they love the game being the last of the regular season as it can give the team momentum heading into the playoffs.
