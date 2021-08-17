OFFENSE
The Bulldogs are going to throw everything they can at their opponents offensively thanks in large part to the versatility of junior quarterback Ethan Washington. In his sophomore season, Washington threw for 253 yards and rushed for 382 yards.
“Ethan has a strong arm and throws a great ball,” said North head coach Bill Stewart. “He can maneuver around the pocket and is a true dual threat. He’s definitely a spark for us.”
Behind Washington will be the running back duo of juniors Marcus McFarlane and Brinston Williams. The pair combined for 1,044 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020. Stewart said both are similar backs in that they’re great slashers and very powerful.
On the outside, the Bulldogs have Dylan Gary and Marek Briley, two tall receivers who are expected to make big impacts. Cade Funderburk will be in the slot a year after catching 15 balls for 150 yards.
The offensive line is where the Bulldogs return the most experience with Jaaymen Rochell anchoring the line from the center position. In addition, North has Robert Long and Zane Lawson, who are both returning starters.
“It’s critical to have returning starters on the offensive line,” Stewart said. “Last year, we had to replace everyone in the starting line. Those guys already have experience and are field tested. Now, they’re bigger, faster, stronger versions of themselves and it’s a big deal.”
Stewart believes the Bulldogs need to have great balance so that they’re not seen as one-dimensional.
“We pride ourselves on running and passing well,” he said. “If we do that, and win the turnover battle, we’ll have a lot of success.”
DEFENSE
North has to replace seven starters on defense, but do have two top-level juniors returning in defensive lineman Kayden McDonald and Sam linebacker Grant Godfrey. McDonald is ranked No. 138 overall in the class of 2023 and has offers from Georgia, Louisville, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Tennessee, among others. Godfrey is ranked No. 214 nationally in the same class and boasts offers from Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and Virginia, among others.
On the defensive line, Stewart expects guys like Nicholas Wong and Tyler Walton to step in and play a lot. Jonathan Hamm will join Godfrey at linebacker, and is someone Stewart has been impressed with in his leadership abilities.
The secondary will see a bunch of new faces with Kenan Holmes being the most experienced after having gotten a few starts last year. Christian Smith will also step in as a starter, as will converted receiver Jordan Buchanan and Bulldogs’ newcomer Terrence Smallwood.
“(The key is) they have to go out there, relax, play football and have fun,” Stewart said. “The thing about being a DB is when you mess up, everyone sees it. Bad blunders back there usually end up as touchdowns, so we know that it’s going to be a work in progress. (But) we know they are all capable of having good years.”
ETC.
Stewart said it was a blessing for his team to be able to go to FCA camp this year at West Georgia as it helped his team bond even more. A year after COVID prevented the team-building and bonding that they’re accustomed to, Stewart said this offseason has been refreshing.
“Missing that time last year was big for us,” he said. “You can’t duplicate that and you can’t replace it.”
That time the Bulldogs have gotten is going to come into play in the early going as they will have Parkview, Archer and North Cobb as part of their non-region schedule.
