OFFENSE
For most teams, losing a collection of skill players that accounted for a nearly 7,000 yards of combined total offense and 32 combined touchdowns, plus the entire starting offensive line, to graduation off a Class AAAAAAA state semifinal team would be devastating.
However, that’s not the way Keith Maloof looks at the situation as he enters his 23rd season as Norcross’ head coach.
“Just because the senior class (of 2021) is gone doesn’t mean that we’re going to take a step back,” Maloof said. “As we go along (this season), I think we’ll find we’ve got a lot of kids who can compete as good as some of the guys we’ve lost, if not better. Even though we lost all three-year starters on the offensive line, that doesn’t mean we won’t be talented.”
Indeed, while graduated senior quarterback Mason Kaplan will be tough to replace, Maloof and his offensive staff have three options that they are very excited about under center this fall.
Juniors Javian Brown and Zaire Goff and sophomore A.J. White bring a variety of skills and have all been getting opportunities to prove themselves during preseason camp.
Whoever wins the starting job, or if it winds up being a rotation of two or more, there will be one very big target on the roster.
If a team could only have one returning starter, four-star junior tight end Lawson Luckie, who snagged 35 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns en route to being selected second-team All-County a year ago, is a very important one to have.
Junior Nakai Poole also returns to help lead the receiver corps after seeing some action a year ago.
Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have become accustomed to handle the running game by committee in recent years, and this year could see more of the same with senior Christian Williams and junior Jonathan Mathis both getting a chance to contribute after patiently awaiting their chance behind older players.
The same can be said of the offensive line, and Maloof said has seen some intense competition for playing time there during the preseason.
“We’ve got some people that we’re very excited about,” Maloof said. “We may do some things a little different.”
DEFENSE
What the Norcross offense lacks in experience, the defense will have considerably more of with several players who were either full-time starters or played significant snaps last season back for 2021.
“We have about five or six guys with experience (back),” Maloof said. “We’ll have to fill in a few holes, but we’ve got some guys working hard (to do so).”
A big help for the Blue Devils is the fact that one of those returning starters is last year’s leader in tackles (155), tackles for loss (37) and sacks (8) in linebacker Zakye Barker.
And Maloof and the defensive staff are counting on the senior to bring more than just his production to the table this fall.
“Having Zakye back this year is huge,” Maloof said. “He’s committed to East Carolina and he knows that this is his time to shine as a senior.”
Barker will be joined at linebacker by fellow senior Myles Allen, who moves back one layer in the defense after providing 32 tackles, 8 TFLs and 3 sacks at a defensive end slot last year.
Even with that move, the Blue Devils will still have plenty of experience at defensive end with seniors Jarren Shaw (46 tackles, 7 TFLs) and Jeremiah Willis (31 tackles, 7 TFLs) both back.
Senior Bryghton Peters (32 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 INTs, 18 PBUs) is back at cornerback, though the secondary is one area, along with the interior portion of the defensive line, where there will be the most new players looking to prove themselves.
ETC.
Norcross has had a very long tradition of having a strong kicking game, and Maloof is confident this year will be no different, with junior Drew Duva, who connected on 6 of 8 PATs and made his only field goal attempt in limited action last year, taking over kickingand punting duties, with Shaw returning to provide depth at both after averaging 32 yards per punt and handling kickoffs a year ago. …
Maloof is on the cusp of a pair of coaching milestones heading into the 2021 campaign.
One more win make him just the 64th coach in Georgia High School Association history to reach 200 overall wins in his career.
Separating his 22 non-Gwinnett wins in three seasons as head coach at Tucker in the beginning of his career, Maloof needs only eight more wins to catch Central Gwinnett’s Tally Johnson for No. 2 on the county’s all-time wins list.
Even with a perfect season, he won’t quite be able to catch Cecil Flowe as Gwinnett’s all-time winningest coach this year.
However, he can close the gap considerably with a big season, as he trails the longtime Parkview coach by only 20 Gwinnett wins.
