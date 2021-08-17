OFFENSE
The Bears lost a lot on offense, but head coach John Poitevint said the work the team has been able to do in the offseason puts them in a good position to turn a few heads.
It’s all going to start up front for the Bears as the offensive line is the group Poitevint is most excited about. Leading that group will be Cameron Gilliam, Ricky Huth, Daniel O’Leary and Cristian Newman.
“(Outside of Gilliam), we don’t have a lot of experience, but we’re senior heavy,” he said. “But these guys have all waited their turn and they bring a lot of talent to the front.”
“For those of us that are seniors, we have big shoes to fill from the guys who graduated last year,” Gilliam said. “We have to set the standard for what needs to be done on the offensive line.”
Junior Mason Kidd will be taking snaps under center for the Bears after getting into three games last year as a sophomore. Poitevint said the growth his signal-caller has shown this summer has been off the charts.
Justin Wilson and Sean Reese look to get a bulk of the receptions and are two players that the head coach said improved the most over the summer, not only in skill set but leadership.
“We feel good about our offense,” Poitevint said. “We talk about balance, but we’ll take what the defense gives us. You have to be able to do both (throw and run). We play a lot of talented defenses in our (region) so we have to be able to get the ball to the perimeter, as well as pound it when needed.”
DEFENSE
Mountain View also will be young on the defensive side of the ball. Using a 3-4 defensive front as their base, the Bears will give teams multiple looks to keep opposing offenses guessing.
Leading the defense will be linebackers Akeel Jones and Jaquan Ivy. Ivy returns from an all-state performance last year where he recorded 117 tackles.
Poitevint is also excited about defensive lineman Justin Greene and safety Trey Moss, who will both bring an edge to the team. Armon Jones and Karon Smith are two other players the head coach looks to step up, having waited their turn as well with 2021 being their year to shine.
“We have a young, talented bunch,” he said. “We always talk about focusing on ourselves and playing at the highest level we can. Our region has some of the top teams in the state and we can only focus on what we can control.”
ETC.
Mountain View’s players said their focus this offseason was on becoming more of a player-driven team. To do that, they know they have to step up as leaders.
“We need to set the bar for this team,” Ivy said. “We have more time to do the little things than we did last year and it makes a difference from a leadership standpoint.”
“We’ve become a player-driven team,” Gilliam said. “The coaches can’t be there all of the time. We have to be there to pick each other up and push each other. We’ve done that in the weight room, which has been nice compared to last year. “It’s a new level and we’re able to see the gains each other are making.”
