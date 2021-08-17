OFFENSE
If there’s one thing on the wish list of head coach Josh Lovelady and his offensive staff for in 2021 more than anything else, it is more stability at the quarterback position.
Injuries forced chaos at various key times, but the return of a healthy junior Hayden Clark should help restore order at the position and for the entire offense.
“We went through concussions and (other various) injuries,” Lovelady recalled. “We played four (different) quarterbacks, I think it was, by the end of the year. So Hayden Clark will be our starter coming back, and he did some good things for us.”
The Hawks also benefit from the return of the team’s second-leading rusher, senior Donovan Journey, and a receiver corps that Lovelady calls, “probably the most talented receiver group we’ve had at Mill Creek,” including senior Zekai Wimby, plus Thurman Harris, who moves back to tight end after playing quarterback two years ago.
While the offensive line also was decimated by injuries a year ago, a lot of different players received game experience, including four returning starters, led by senior Canton Wilhoit, junior Cooper Bothwell, senior Rylan Little and sophomore Aidan Banfield, plus a committee of defensive linemen who will rotate playing double duty, such as seniors Gavin Guerra and Brandon Akers.
They will be a bit undersized compared to some massive Mill Creek lines of the past, but Lovelady is confident what they gained in experience, along with their natural speed and athleticism, should make the unit just as effective, as well as help bring a little more diversity to the offense as a whole.
“(Of the four returners), probably three of them weren’t scheduled to be starters,” Lovelady said. “They were sophomores, and the kids had to play because of injuries. … I think our perimeter game is going to be, to go along with our traditional running game at Mill Creek, a good mixture.”
DEFENSE
Overall, the defense also should benefit from several players who got experience before they were expected to a year ago.
The strength of the unit could well be in the secondary, where senior Brycen Williams returns at a cornerback position and Bryson Taylor and junior Caleb Downs (one of the nation’s top junior recruits) are back at safety, as well as senior Jayvon Henderson, who has experience at both defensive back positions, as well as outside linebacker.
“Our secondary probably matches our perimeter on offense,” Lovelady said. “It’s among the most athletic we’ve had and experienced as a group that we’ve had at Mill Creek in probably the last 10 years.”
The Hawks will have to replace some graduated seniors at the linebacker positions, though those are also the positions in which several younger players were forced into action a year ago, and are back a year older and wiser.
Senior Zach Jolley should be among the leaders of that group at outside linebacker, along with junior Jamal Anderson, while another committee rotation will be shuttled in and out on the interior of the linebacker corps.
Up front, all three starters from last year are gone to graduation, leaving the Hawks to do some searching for the right fit to replace them.
“We’re not going to be big, but we’re going to be very strong,” Lovelady said of his defensive line. “They’re kind of going to be cookie cutters of themselves. They’re (all about) 5-10, 210 pounds. They’re wrestlers, strong guys. They’re all muscled up, and it’s going to be by committee. (Defensive line) Coach (Jed) Hodges is going to have 1a and 1b (at each position).”
ETC.
As much as last year’s 5-6 record seems like a step backwards on paper as it matched the lowest number of wins for a Mill Creek team in nearly a decade, the reality is a little different.
In addition to making the state playoffs for the seventh straight season, and 11th time in the last 13 years, the Hawks were a few mere points away from much bigger accomplishments.
Double-overtime regular season losses to eventual Class AAAAAAA state champion Grayson and state semifinalist Norcross, in addition to a one-point loss to Roswell in the first round all served as learning experiences, Lovelady believes could pay dividends in close games this year, especially for several young players forced into action due to injuries a year ago.
“It was a tough year for everybody around the state,” Lovelady said. “Then you put (the players) in a schedule that was tough and was 10 games straight. We lost our two open weeks (to the abbreviated schedule).
“I think I counted the other day we had eight or nine season-ending injuries. … When we went against Roswell in the playoffs, I looked at our two-deep (roster) and we had eight freshmen or sophomores playing significant roles. So the experience they got … was good and bad. The good was that they were challenged in their freshman and sophomore years to help out like these guys are going to be seniors. They learned lessons about how to finish games, (avoiding) turnovers and how little things matter when you’re playing great competition. … The mixture of kids that had experience, along with our leadership of seniors and juniors, is going to be tremendous, I think, to take the next step (this year).”
