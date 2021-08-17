OFFENSE
The way head coach Jason Carrera sees it, game program sales for home games at Meadowcreek Community Stadium could skyrocket early on in 2021, given how many new faces will be on the field for the Mustangs’ offense.
“Offensively, we’re going to look almost totally new,” Carrera said. “(Senior) Drumekas (Banda) will take over at tailback for us. We have an incoming quarterback, it’s probably going to be a young guy who has shown a lot of promise throughout the summer in (sophomore) Kraig Killings. And we have a junior wide receiver, Keshaun Singleton, who’s had a great spring and great summer, and we expect really good things from him.”
As new as the skill positions will seem, the offensive line, which has been a particular strength for the offense in recent seasons, will also undergo some changes from a year ago, with senior right guard Kofi Sarpong likely being the only returning starter.
“And up front, we’re pretty much going to be starting all new guys,” Carrera said. “We’ve got one guy that played any last year up front. … But they’ve responded well. They’ve done what we’ve asked them to do, and we look for good things out of them.”
DEFENSE
The Mustangs will also welcome some new faces to the defense this fall, though there are also some key returning starters who could provide some important building blocks for the unit.
Despite losing edge rusher Denzel Moore to a transfer, Meadowcreek will have an important cornerstone back along the front seven in 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior defensive end Kristopher Cassel.
And he will have some important help from Sarpong, who is pulling double duty from the offensive line, and sophomore Justice “Champ” Thompson, who gained valuable experience by starting nine games as a freshman last year, in what should be a solid defensive front.
“For guys who haven’t played against some of the competition we’re going to play against in (Region 7-AAAAAAA), he gives them that feeling of normalcy and that feeling that, ‘We can go out and compete … with those guys,’” Carrera said of Kassel and company. “He’s (also) done a great job in the weight room. All these guys have done a great job in the weight room pushing guys and getting them where we need to be.
“Kofi’s been a selfless player. We’ve had to move him around (and) ask him to do some different stuff going into his senior year, and he’s done great job of that. … Also, we’ve had Justice Thompson, who’s picked up a couple of good (college offers), SEC offers, in the offseason. So we look for big things from him.”
While the Mustangs will be looking for some young players to step forward in the linebacker slots, Carrera is just as comfortable with his secondary as he is up front.
“I feel good about our defensive backfield because, again, we have some experience back there, some guys who have started,” Carrera said. “But we’re going to be young. That’s a good and a bad thing. They’ve got a little bit of experience, (and) they’re good, young players.”
ETC.
Following a second Class AAAAAAA state playoff appearance in the past four seasons in 2020, Carrera has the Mustangs’ program headed in a positive direction.
After becoming Meadowcreek’s all-time head coaching wins leader, having passed Kevin Maloof last year, as well as guiding the team to the strongest four-season stretch since 1988-91, the program’s culture is now clearly in a far different place from where it was when he took over in 2015.
However, Carrera’s focus is now on setting new goals and measures for success for the program.
“Obviously, we’ve overcome the (perception) we had when we first got here,” Carrera said. “Going into Year 7, it’s interesting that we have established what we call ‘The Standard.’ And the standard for 2021 is what we expect of our football players and what we expect for our team.
“Following that standard is going to the playoffs. If we do everything we ask of the players and the coaches do what’s asked of them, then we will reach those goals. So for everybody to be happy to just make the playoffs, it’s considered the standard for us.” …
After posting the largest senior class (24) in the program’s history last year, this year’s Mustangs will have to rely on a very young group to reach the new standard, with more than half of this year’s roster made up of freshmen and sophomores (14 of the former, 19 of the latter).
