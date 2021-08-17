OFFENSE
While there are several open positions to fill this fall, Lanier does return a handful of key pieces back on an offensive unit that averaged just 21.1 points last year.
But as is the case with interim head coach David Willingham, there will be an adjustment of the roles of some of those key pieces.
Most notably, senior Carson Thomas returns to his natural position at quarterback after contributing eight catches for 152 yards as a receiver last season, and fellow senior Luke Jones moves inside to center after starting every game the past two seasons at tackle and allowing only one sack.
Combined with other key returners in last year’s leading receiver, senior Reese Scott (37 rec., 528 yards, 3 TDs), last year’s leading rusher, junior Bryan Williams (82 car., 530 yards, 3 TDs) and senior guard Anthony Ramos, the Longhorns appear to have a good nucleus to build around as they try to return to the postseason in 2021.
“Our offensive line is really, really good, maybe the best we’ve had here,” Willingham said. “We have an athletic quarterback and we have really good running backs. We’re going to run the ball, and we’re going to play really good defense.”
DEFENSE
In order to execute the second part of Willingham’s plan, the Longhorns will looking for many newcomers to the starting lineup to step forward, with only one full-time returning starter and one part-time starter back from 2020.
The former is senior outside linebacker Matthew Laughlin (48 tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 6 pass break-ups), while the latter is Ramos at nose tackle (8 tackles, 3 TFLs).
“We’ve had some guys who are going to play who have played spot duty for us,” Willingham said. “It’s going to be new for us. It’s going to be new for many people at different positions. We’re excited about our secondary. We think they’re going to be pretty good. And our front seven has a lot of potential.
“We’re not going to be what I would say young-ish, but we’re going to be a little more on the younger side, I think, as the year goes. We’ve got a (few) more seniors and kids who kind of understand the expectations, but they’ve never had to play. The thing I always say is the most important things about having a winning season … is we need about three or four guys who have never started or played significant minutes to be dogs, and to be guys who make plays for the first time in their careers. Those guys are the guys who get you in the playoffs. There is going to be a game where the kid who worked his tail off from being a freshman to his senior year and earned it all the way through, he is the kid who makes our season successful.”
ETC.
A coaching change can often mean a major adjustment for both the new head coach and the team.
That can particularly be the case in a situation when the new guy is in his first head coaching job, as Willingham will be when the Longhorns open the 2021 season Aug. 20 at Dutchtown.
But considering that Willingham has been on the staff as an assistant since Lanier opened up in 2010, that transition should be a little smoother for both.
That doesn’t mean that it still won’t mean adjustments.
“You kind of hear all the stories about when you put the head coach hat on,” said Willingham, who most recently served as the Longhorns’ assistant head coach and defensive coordinator before being named interim head coach when Korey Mobbs resigned to take the head job at Knoxville Catholic in Tennessee in the offseason. “People tell you it’s different, and it really is. I had the luxury for years … where I just wanted to concentrate on football. And I could. I could just close the door. Now, you’re in much more of an administrative role. You spend more time cultivating people, putting them in leadership roles. It’s a definitely change, but this the place I’ve been the last 11 years. So there is some familiarity with it and a foundation. So it does help a bunch.
“I think it really helps (with the players). A lot of times when you go into a (new) place, you feel like you’ve got to change a whole lot of things. I think here, it’s not so much that we’re changing things as much as it’s the same core foundation and principles. It’s just got a different voice now. I’m a little different from Coach Mobbs. Coach Mobbs is probably a little better politician. I’m more fire and a little more excitable. So it’ll be a little different for them, but I think they’ll understand our core principles and character class are still there. They understand the expectations. That did not have to be (re-)started at the beginning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.