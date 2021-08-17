OFFENSE
The Lions experienced a huge change to their system when offensive coordinator Tyler Carlton took a co-offensive coordinator’s job at Wofford College. At that point, head coach Stan Luttrell prayed about whether to hire somebody that late or run an offense he was familiar with. Luttrell chose the latter.
“Since Coach Carlton left, we’ve had to make adjustments,” Luttrell said. “We’re going to be running an option-based system, which is something I’ve run for 15 years. It’s going to be a different style of play (at Hebron).”
Setting up under center will be Luttrell’s son Jack, who is also a three-star safety and ranked No. 39 in the Class of 2023 in the state of Georgia. He has committed to Tennessee.
“We’re having to replace (quarterback) Colten Gauthier (South Carolina signee) and Jack will step into that role,” Luttrell said. “He’s played quarterback in my system before and it’s a role he’s looking forward to filling. He’s a good athlete that can distribute the ball based on what the defense does. But we’re not just going to be one-dimensional.”
Thomas McVicker and KingJoseph Edwards will both play tight end, which play an important role in the option-based system. On the outside, Luttrell will look to Jake Redman, Preston Rine and K.J. Thomas to make contributions.
In the backfield will be be a trio of seniors in Alonzo Borja, Kyle Roberts and Keith Lee, who will get a bulk of the carries.
Up front, the Lions will look to Deacon Maynard and J.T. Sperring to anchor a young offensive line.
DEFENSE
Defensively, the Lions are looking to build on their accomplishments from Year 1 under Luttrell. With a couple of players with Division I offers, Luttrell sees nothing but great things from his group.
The two big names on defense are Edwards at defensive end and Jack Luttrell at safety. Edwards has offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech and Arkansas.
In addition to those two, Stan Luttrell sees Ashton Villegas stepping up at defensive end after a second-team all-region season a year ago, and Alex Pinela at safety. Lee, Thomas and Redmond are expected to see a majority of the time at corner, while Mason Wiggins and Chase Arnow have looked solid at linebacker.
“Everyone is going to play three ways,” Luttrell said. “(Because of that), the option-based system is going to really benefit us as it’ll allow us to control the clock. We don’t have a lot of superstars, but we do have a bunch of guys who can make big impacts. There is a hunger inside from this group and they feel like they have a lot to prove. Some guys have been waiting their turn and now it’s their time.”
ETC.
Even with the change in offensive philosophy, Luttrell knows that no team is going to feel sorry for the Lions. Playing in a region with Wesleyan, Mount Vernon and Holy Innocents’, the Lions know they have to be ready to go come region play.
To get ready for that, the Lions will take on playoff participants North Cobb Christian, Athens Academy and George Walton, in addition to last year’s state champion Prince Avenue Christian in non-region play.
“We’re playing one of the toughest schedules in Single-A (Private) this year,” Luttrell said. “We just need to worry about ourselves and make it a game of fundamentals. If we can do that, we know we can produce.”
