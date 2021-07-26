Archer
Aug. 19 Westlake, Corky Kell Classic at Dacula
Aug. 27 Warner Robins
Sept. 10 at Grayson
Sept. 17 North Gwinnett
Sept. 24 at Dunwoody
Oct. 1 Meadowcreek
Oct. 15 at Berkmar
Oct. 22 Discovery
Oct. 29 at Duluth
Nov. 5 Norcross
Berkmar
Aug. 20 at Lakeside-DeKalb
Aug. 27 Clarkston
Sept. 3 Campbell
Sept. 17 at Discovery
Sept. 24 at Duluth
Oct. 1 at Norcross
Oct. 15 Archer
Oct. 22 at Dunwoody
Oct. 29 Meadowcreek
Nov. 5 at Chamblee
Brookwood
Aug. 21 Collins Hill, Corky Kell Classic at MBS
Aug. 27 Dacula
Sept. 3 Walton
Sept. 17 North Paulding
Sept. 24 at Marietta
Oct. 1 Mountain View
Oct. 15 Newton
Oct. 22 at Grayson
Oct. 29 South Gwinnett
Nov. 5 at Parkview
Buford
Aug. 20 at North Cobb
Aug. 27 at Clarke Central
Sept. 10 Myers Park (N.C.)
Sept. 17 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)
Sept. 24 at Central Gwinnett
Oct. 1 Habersham Central
Oct. 15 Shiloh
Oct. 22 Lanier
Oct. 29 at Winder-Barrow
Nov. 5 at Dacula
Central Gwinnett
Aug. 20 at Discovery
Aug. 27 Jefferson
Sept. 3 at South Gwinnett
Sept. 10 South Forsyth
Sept. 24 Buford
Oct. 1 at Shiloh
Oct. 8 Lanier
Oct. 15 at Winder-Barrow
Oct. 22 Habersham Central
Oct. 29 at Dacula
Collins Hill
Aug. 21 Brookwood, Corky Kell Classic at MBS
Aug. 27 at Sprayberry
Sept. 3 American Heritage (Fla.) at Milton
Sept. 10 at Rome
Sept. 17 Alpharetta
Sept. 24 East Coweta
Oct. 1 Peachtree Ridge
Oct. 15 at North Gwinnett
Oct. 22 Mountain View
Oct. 29 at Mill Creek
Dacula
Aug. 19 Tucker, Corky Kell Classic
Aug. 27 at Brookwood
Sept. 3 Mill Creek
Sept. 17 at Mountain View
Sept. 24 Lanier
Oct. 1 at Winder-Barrow
Oct. 8 at Habersham Central
Oct. 22 at Shiloh
Oct. 29 Central Gwinnett
Nov. 5 Buford
Discovery
Aug. 20 Central Gwinnett
Aug. 27 at Kennesaw Mountain
Sept. 3 at Peachtree Ridge
Sept. 10 Lakeside-DeKalb
Sept. 17 Berkmar
Oct. 1 at Duluth
Oct. 15 Norcross
Oct. 22 at Archer
Oct. 29 Dunwoody
Nov. 5 at Meadowcreek
Duluth
Sept. 3 Stone Mountain
Sept. 10 at Lambert
Sept. 17 Meadowcreek
Sept. 24 Berkmar
Oct. 1 Discovery
Oct. 7 North Clayton
Oct. 15 Lakeside-DeKalb
Oct. 22 at Norcross
Oct. 29 Archer
Nov. 5 at Dunwoody
Grayson
Aug. 20 Creekside
Aug. 27 McEachern
Sept. 3 TBA at Milton
Sept. 10 Archer
Sept. 17 at Harrison
Sept. 24 at Mill Creek
Oct. 1 South Gwinnett
Oct. 15 at Parkview
Oct. 22 Brookwood
Oct. 29 at Newton
Greater Atlanta Christian
Aug. 20 at Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.)
Aug. 27 at Lovett
Sept. 3 Decatur
Sept. 17 at Cedar Grove
Sept. 24 Westminster
Oct. 1 at Douglass
Oct. 15 Sandy Creek
Oct. 22 Salem
Oct. 29 Carver-Atlanta
Nov. 5 Redan
Hebron Christian
Aug. 27 North Cobb Christian
Sept. 3 at Woodland-Cartersville
Sept. 10 at Mount Pisgah
Sept. 17 at George Walton
Sept. 24 Athens Academy
Oct. 1 at Prince Avenue Christian
Oct. 8 Mount Vernon
Oct. 15 at Wesleyan
Oct. 29 Providence Christian
Nov. 5 at Holy Innocents’
Lanier
Aug. 20 at Dutchtown
Sept. 3 Mountain View
Sept. 10 Denmark
Sept. 17 at Peachtree Ridge
Sept. 24 at Dacula
Oct. 8 at Central Gwinnett
Oct. 15 Habersham Central
Oct. 22 at Buford
Oct. 29 Shiloh
Nov. 5 Winder-Barrow
Meadowcreek
Aug. 20 at Eagle’s Landing
Aug. 27 at Heritage
Sept. 3 Lambert
Sept. 10 at East Coweta
Sept. 17 at Duluth
Sept. 24 Norcross
Oct. 1 at Archer
Oct. 15 Dunwoody
Oct. 29 at Berkmar
Nov. 5 Discovery
Mill Creek
Aug. 21 Parkview, Corky Kell Classic at MBS
Aug. 27 Norcross
Sept. 3 at Dacula
Sept. 17 at West Forsyth
Sept. 24 Grayson
Oct. 1 North Gwinnett
Oct. 15 at Mountain View
Oct. 22 at Newton
Oct. 29 Collins Hill
Nov. 5 at Peachtree Ridge
Mountain View
Aug. 20 Shiloh
Aug. 27 Parkview
Sept. 3 at Lanier
Sept. 10 Jefferson
Sept. 17 Dacula
Oct. 1 at Brookwood
Oct. 15 Mill Creek
Oct. 22 at Collins Hill
Oct. 29 Peachtree Ridge
Nov. 5 North Gwinnett
Norcross
Aug. 20 Hillgrove
Aug. 27 at Mill Creek
Sept. 3 at East Coweta
Sept. 10 South Gwinnett
Sept. 17 Dunwoody
Sept. 24 at Meadowcreek
Oct. 1 Berkmar
Oct. 15 at Discovery
Oct. 22 Duluth
Nov. 5 at Archer
North Gwinnett
Aug. 21 Hoover (Ala.), Corky Kell Classic at MBS
Aug. 27 Jones County
Sept. 3 at Parkview
Sept. 10 Lovejoy
Sept. 17 at Archer
Sept. 24 at North Cobb
Oct. 1 at Mill Creek
Oct. 15 Collins Hill
Oct. 22 at Peachtree Ridge
Nov. 5 at Mountain View
Parkview
Aug. 21 Mill Creek, Corky Kell Classic at MBS
Aug. 27 at Mountain View
Sept. 3 North Gwinnett
Sept. 10 Loganville
Sept. 17 at Marietta
Sept. 24 at Tucker
Oct. 1 at Newton
Oct. 15 Grayson
Oct. 22 at South Gwinnett
Nov. 5 Brookwood
Peachtree Ridge
Aug. 20 at Pebblebrook
Sept. 3 Discovery
Sept. 10 at Centennial
Sept. 17 Lanier
Sept. 24 Campbell
Oct. 1 at Collins Hill
Oct. 15 at South Gwinnett
Oct. 22 North Gwinnett
Oct. 29 at Mountain View
Nov. 5 Mill Creek
Providence Christian
Aug. 20 Loganville Christian
Aug. 27 at Social Circle
Sept. 3 Prince Avenue Christian
Sept. 10 at Athens Academy
Oct. 1 at Athens Christian
Oct. 8 Holy Innocents’
Oct. 15 at Mount Vernon
Oct. 22 Wesleyan
Oct. 29 at Hebron
Nov. 5 Lakeview Academy
Shiloh
Aug. 20 at Mountain View
Sept. 3 Denmark
Sept. 17 South Gwinnett
Sept. 24 at Westlake
Oct. 1 Central Gwinnett
Oct. 7 Winder-Barrow
Oct. 15 at Buford
Oct. 22 Dacula
Oct. 29 at Lanier
Nov. 5 at Habersham Central
South Gwinnett
Aug. 20 at North Paulding
Aug. 27 Lithonia
Sept. 3 Central Gwinnett
Sept. 10 at Norcross
Sept. 17 at Shiloh
Oct. 1 at Grayson
Oct. 15 Peachtree Ridge
Oct. 22 Parkview
Oct. 29 at Brookwood
Nov. 5 Newton
Wesleyan
Aug. 20 Mount Pisgah
Aug. 27 at Decatur
Sept. 3 Douglass
Sept. 17 at Prince Avenue Christian
Sept. 24 Loganville Christian
Oct. 1 at Athens Academy
Oct. 15 Hebron
Oct. 22 at Providence
Oct. 29 Holy Innocents’
Nov. 5 at Mount Vernon
