Post game reaction from the Lee County against Buford game during the GHSA Class 6A State Championship at Center Parc Stadium at Georgia State University. Photo: Dale Zanine

Archer

Aug. 19 Westlake, Corky Kell Classic at Dacula

Aug. 27 Warner Robins

Sept. 10 at Grayson

Sept. 17 North Gwinnett

Sept. 24 at Dunwoody

Oct. 1 Meadowcreek

Oct. 15 at Berkmar

Oct. 22 Discovery

Oct. 29 at Duluth

Nov. 5 Norcross

Berkmar

Aug. 20 at Lakeside-DeKalb

Aug. 27 Clarkston

Sept. 3 Campbell

Sept. 17 at Discovery

Sept. 24 at Duluth

Oct. 1 at Norcross

Oct. 15 Archer

Oct. 22 at Dunwoody

Oct. 29 Meadowcreek

Nov. 5 at Chamblee

Brookwood

Aug. 21 Collins Hill, Corky Kell Classic at MBS

Aug. 27 Dacula

Sept. 3 Walton

Sept. 17 North Paulding

Sept. 24 at Marietta

Oct. 1 Mountain View

Oct. 15 Newton

Oct. 22 at Grayson

Oct. 29 South Gwinnett

Nov. 5 at Parkview

Buford

Aug. 20 at North Cobb

Aug. 27 at Clarke Central

Sept. 10 Myers Park (N.C.)

Sept. 17 Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.)

Sept. 24 at Central Gwinnett

Oct. 1 Habersham Central

Oct. 15 Shiloh

Oct. 22 Lanier

Oct. 29 at Winder-Barrow

Nov. 5 at Dacula

Central Gwinnett

Aug. 20 at Discovery

Aug. 27 Jefferson

Sept. 3 at South Gwinnett

Sept. 10 South Forsyth

Sept. 24 Buford

Oct. 1 at Shiloh

Oct. 8 Lanier

Oct. 15 at Winder-Barrow

Oct. 22 Habersham Central

Oct. 29 at Dacula

Collins Hill

Aug. 21 Brookwood, Corky Kell Classic at MBS

Aug. 27 at Sprayberry

Sept. 3 American Heritage (Fla.) at Milton

Sept. 10 at Rome

Sept. 17 Alpharetta

Sept. 24 East Coweta

Oct. 1 Peachtree Ridge

Oct. 15 at North Gwinnett

Oct. 22 Mountain View

Oct. 29 at Mill Creek

Dacula

Aug. 19 Tucker, Corky Kell Classic

Aug. 27 at Brookwood

Sept. 3 Mill Creek

Sept. 17 at Mountain View

Sept. 24 Lanier

Oct. 1 at Winder-Barrow

Oct. 8 at Habersham Central

Oct. 22 at Shiloh

Oct. 29 Central Gwinnett

Nov. 5 Buford

Discovery

Aug. 20 Central Gwinnett

Aug. 27 at Kennesaw Mountain

Sept. 3 at Peachtree Ridge

Sept. 10 Lakeside-DeKalb

Sept. 17 Berkmar

Oct. 1 at Duluth

Oct. 15 Norcross

Oct. 22 at Archer

Oct. 29 Dunwoody

Nov. 5 at Meadowcreek

Duluth

Sept. 3 Stone Mountain

Sept. 10 at Lambert

Sept. 17 Meadowcreek

Sept. 24 Berkmar

Oct. 1 Discovery

Oct. 7 North Clayton

Oct. 15 Lakeside-DeKalb

Oct. 22 at Norcross

Oct. 29 Archer

Nov. 5 at Dunwoody

Grayson

Aug. 20 Creekside

Aug. 27 McEachern

Sept. 3 TBA at Milton

Sept. 10 Archer

Sept. 17 at Harrison

Sept. 24 at Mill Creek

Oct. 1 South Gwinnett

Oct. 15 at Parkview

Oct. 22 Brookwood

Oct. 29 at Newton

Greater Atlanta Christian

Aug. 20 at Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.)

Aug. 27 at Lovett

Sept. 3 Decatur

Sept. 17 at Cedar Grove

Sept. 24 Westminster

Oct. 1 at Douglass

Oct. 15 Sandy Creek

Oct. 22 Salem

Oct. 29 Carver-Atlanta

Nov. 5 Redan

Hebron Christian

Aug. 27 North Cobb Christian

Sept. 3 at Woodland-Cartersville

Sept. 10 at Mount Pisgah

Sept. 17 at George Walton

Sept. 24 Athens Academy

Oct. 1 at Prince Avenue Christian

Oct. 8 Mount Vernon

Oct. 15 at Wesleyan

Oct. 29 Providence Christian

Nov. 5 at Holy Innocents’

Lanier

Aug. 20 at Dutchtown

Sept. 3 Mountain View

Sept. 10 Denmark

Sept. 17 at Peachtree Ridge

Sept. 24 at Dacula

Oct. 8 at Central Gwinnett

Oct. 15 Habersham Central

Oct. 22 at Buford

Oct. 29 Shiloh

Nov. 5 Winder-Barrow

Meadowcreek

Aug. 20 at Eagle’s Landing

Aug. 27 at Heritage

Sept. 3 Lambert

Sept. 10 at East Coweta

Sept. 17 at Duluth

Sept. 24 Norcross

Oct. 1 at Archer

Oct. 15 Dunwoody

Oct. 29 at Berkmar

Nov. 5 Discovery

Mill Creek

Aug. 21 Parkview, Corky Kell Classic at MBS

Aug. 27 Norcross

Sept. 3 at Dacula

Sept. 17 at West Forsyth

Sept. 24 Grayson

Oct. 1 North Gwinnett

Oct. 15 at Mountain View

Oct. 22 at Newton

Oct. 29 Collins Hill

Nov. 5 at Peachtree Ridge

Mountain View

Aug. 20 Shiloh

Aug. 27 Parkview

Sept. 3 at Lanier

Sept. 10 Jefferson

Sept. 17 Dacula

Oct. 1 at Brookwood

Oct. 15 Mill Creek

Oct. 22 at Collins Hill

Oct. 29 Peachtree Ridge

Nov. 5 North Gwinnett

Norcross

Aug. 20 Hillgrove

Aug. 27 at Mill Creek

Sept. 3 at East Coweta

Sept. 10 South Gwinnett

Sept. 17 Dunwoody

Sept. 24 at Meadowcreek

Oct. 1 Berkmar

Oct. 15 at Discovery

Oct. 22 Duluth

Nov. 5 at Archer

North Gwinnett

Aug. 21 Hoover (Ala.), Corky Kell Classic at MBS

Aug. 27 Jones County

Sept. 3 at Parkview

Sept. 10 Lovejoy

Sept. 17 at Archer

Sept. 24 at North Cobb

Oct. 1 at Mill Creek

Oct. 15 Collins Hill

Oct. 22 at Peachtree Ridge

Nov. 5 at Mountain View

Parkview

Aug. 21 Mill Creek, Corky Kell Classic at MBS

Aug. 27 at Mountain View

Sept. 3 North Gwinnett

Sept. 10 Loganville

Sept. 17 at Marietta

Sept. 24 at Tucker

Oct. 1 at Newton

Oct. 15 Grayson

Oct. 22 at South Gwinnett

Nov. 5 Brookwood

Peachtree Ridge

Aug. 20 at Pebblebrook

Sept. 3 Discovery

Sept. 10 at Centennial

Sept. 17 Lanier

Sept. 24 Campbell

Oct. 1 at Collins Hill

Oct. 15 at South Gwinnett

Oct. 22 North Gwinnett

Oct. 29 at Mountain View

Nov. 5 Mill Creek

Providence Christian

Aug. 20 Loganville Christian

Aug. 27 at Social Circle

Sept. 3 Prince Avenue Christian

Sept. 10 at Athens Academy

Oct. 1 at Athens Christian

Oct. 8 Holy Innocents’

Oct. 15 at Mount Vernon

Oct. 22 Wesleyan

Oct. 29 at Hebron

Nov. 5 Lakeview Academy

Shiloh

Aug. 20 at Mountain View

Sept. 3 Denmark

Sept. 17 South Gwinnett

Sept. 24 at Westlake

Oct. 1 Central Gwinnett

Oct. 7 Winder-Barrow

Oct. 15 at Buford

Oct. 22 Dacula

Oct. 29 at Lanier

Nov. 5 at Habersham Central

South Gwinnett

Aug. 20 at North Paulding

Aug. 27 Lithonia

Sept. 3 Central Gwinnett

Sept. 10 at Norcross

Sept. 17 at Shiloh

Oct. 1 at Grayson

Oct. 15 Peachtree Ridge

Oct. 22 Parkview

Oct. 29 at Brookwood

Nov. 5 Newton

Wesleyan

Aug. 20 Mount Pisgah

Aug. 27 at Decatur

Sept. 3 Douglass

Sept. 17 at Prince Avenue Christian

Sept. 24 Loganville Christian

Oct. 1 at Athens Academy

Oct. 15 Hebron

Oct. 22 at Providence

Oct. 29 Holy Innocents’

Nov. 5 at Mount Vernon

