Aug. 19
Archer vs. Westlake, Corky Kell Classic at Dacula
Tucker at Dacula, Corky Kell Classic at Dacula
Aug. 20
Berkmar at Lakeside-DeKalb
Buford at North Cobb
Central Gwinnett at Discovery
Creekside at Grayson
GAC at Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.)
Hillgrove at Norcross
Lanier at Dutchtown
Loganville Christian at Providence
Meadowcreek at Eagle’s Landing
Mount Pisgah at Wesleyan
Peachtree Ridge at Pebblebrook
Shiloh at Mountain View
South Gwinnett at North Paulding
Aug. 21
Brookwood vs. Collins Hill, Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mill Creek vs Parkview, Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
North Gwinnett vs. Hoover (Ala.), Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 27
Buford at Clarke Central
Clarkston at Berkmar
Collins Hill at Sprayberry
Dacula at Brookwood
Discovery at Kennesaw Mountain
GAC at Lovett
Jefferson at Central Gwinnett
Jones County at North Gwinnett
Lithonia at South Gwinnett
McEachern at Grayson
Meadowcreek at Heritage
Norcross at Mill Creek
North Cobb Christian at Hebron
Parkview at Mountain View
Providence at Social Circle
Warner Robins at Archer
Wesleyan at Decatur
Sept. 3
Campbell at Berkmar
Central Gwinnett at South Gwinnett
Collins Hill vs. American Heritage (Fla.) at Milton
Decatur at GAC
Denmark at Shiloh
Discovery at Peachtree Ridge
Douglass at Wesleyan
Grayson vs. TBA at Milton
Hebron at Woodland-Cartersville
Lambert at Meadowcreek
Mill Creek at Dacula
Mountain View at Lanier
Norcross at East Coweta
North Gwinnett at Parkview
Prince Avenue Christian at Providence
Stone Mountain at Duluth
Walton at Brookwood
Sept. 10
Archer at Grayson
Collins Hill at Rome
Denmark at Lanier
Duluth at Lambert
Hebron at Mount Pisgah
Jefferson at Mountain View
Lakeside-DeKalb at Discovery
Loganville at Parkview
Lovejoy at North Gwinnett
Meadowcreek at East Coweta
Myers Park (N.C.) at Buford
Peachtree Ridge at Centennial
Providence at Athens Academy
South Forsyth at Central Gwinnett
South Gwinnett at Norcross
Sept. 17
Alpharetta at Collins Hill
Berkmar at Discovery
Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) at Buford
Dacula at Mountain View
Dunwoody at Norcross
GAC at Cedar Grove
Grayson at Harrison
Hebron at George Walton
Lanier at Peachtree Ridge
Meadowcreek at Duluth
Mill Creek at West Forsyth
North Gwinnett at Archer
North Paulding at Brookwood
Parkview at Marietta
South Gwinnett at Shiloh
Wesleyan at Prince Avenue Christian
Sept. 24
Archer at Dunwoody
Athens Academy at Hebron
Berkmar at Duluth
Brookwood at Marietta
Buford at Central Gwinnett
Campbell at Peachtree Ridge
East Coweta at Collins Hill
Grayson at Mill Creek
Lanier at Dacula
Loganville Christian at Wesleyan
Norcross at Meadowcreek
North Gwinnett at North Cobb
Parkview at Tucker
Shiloh at Westlake
Westminster at GAC
Oct. 1
Berkmar at Norcross
Central Gwinnett at Shiloh
Dacula at Winder-Barrow
Discovery at Duluth
GAC at Douglass
Habersham Central at Buford
Hebron at Prince Avenue Christian
Meadowcreek at Archer
Mountain View at Brookwood
North Gwinnett at Mill Creek
Parkview at Newton
Peachtree Ridge at Collins Hill
Providence at Athens Christian
South Gwinnett at Grayson
Wesleyan at Athens Academy
Oct. 7
North Clayton at Duluth
Winder-Barrow at Shiloh
Oct. 8
Dacula at Habersham Central
Holy Innocents’ at Providence
Lanier at Central Gwinnett
Mount Vernon at Hebron
Oct. 15
Archer at Berkmar
Central Gwinnett at Winder-Barrow
Collins Hill at North Gwinnett
Dunwoody at Meadowcreek
Grayson at Parkview
Habersham Central at Lanier
Hebron at Wesleyan
Lakeside-DeKalb at Duluth
Mill Creek at Mountain View
Newton at Brookwood
Norcross at Discovery
Peachtree Ridge at South Gwinnett
Providence at Mount Vernon
Sandy Creek at GAC
Shiloh at Buford
Oct. 22
Berkmar at Dunwoody
Brookwood at Grayson
Dacula at Shiloh
Discovery at Archer
Duluth at Norcross
Habersham Central at Central Gwinnett
Lanier at Buford
Mill Creek at Newton
Mountain View at Collins Hill
North Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge
Parkview at South Gwinnett
Salem at GAC
Wesleyan at Providence
Oct. 29
Archer at Duluth
Buford at Winder-Barrow
Central Gwinnett at Dacula
Collins Hill at Mill Creek
Dunwoody at Discovery
GAC at Carver-Atlanta
Grayson at Newton
Holy Innocents’ at Wesleyan
Meadowcreek at Berkmar
Peachtree Ridge at Mountain View
Providence at Hebron
Shiloh at Lanier
South Gwinnett at Brookwood
Nov. 5
Berkmar at Chamblee
Brookwood at Parkview
Buford at Dacula
Discovery at Meadowcreek
Duluth at Dunwoody
Hebron at Holy Innocents’
Lakeview Academy at Providence
Mill Creek at Peachtree Ridge
Newton at South Gwinnett
Norcross at Archer
North Gwinnett at Mountain View
Redan at GAC
Shiloh at Habersham Central
Wesleyan at Mount Vernon
Winder-Barrow at Lanier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.