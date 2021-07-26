©Dale Zanine 2020_12_1800443.JPG
Collins Hill's Sam Horn (21) passes against Lowndes during the 7A State semi final game Friday night at Collins Hill High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Aug. 19

Archer vs. Westlake, Corky Kell Classic at Dacula

Tucker at Dacula, Corky Kell Classic at Dacula

Aug. 20

Berkmar at Lakeside-DeKalb

Buford at North Cobb

Central Gwinnett at Discovery

Creekside at Grayson

GAC at Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.)

Hillgrove at Norcross

Lanier at Dutchtown

Loganville Christian at Providence

Meadowcreek at Eagle’s Landing

Mount Pisgah at Wesleyan

Peachtree Ridge at Pebblebrook

Shiloh at Mountain View

South Gwinnett at North Paulding

Aug. 21

Brookwood vs. Collins Hill, Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mill Creek vs Parkview, Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

North Gwinnett vs. Hoover (Ala.), Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 27

Buford at Clarke Central

Clarkston at Berkmar

Collins Hill at Sprayberry

Dacula at Brookwood

Discovery at Kennesaw Mountain

GAC at Lovett

Jefferson at Central Gwinnett

Jones County at North Gwinnett

Lithonia at South Gwinnett

McEachern at Grayson

Meadowcreek at Heritage

Norcross at Mill Creek

North Cobb Christian at Hebron

Parkview at Mountain View

Providence at Social Circle

Warner Robins at Archer

Wesleyan at Decatur

Sept. 3

Campbell at Berkmar

Central Gwinnett at South Gwinnett

Collins Hill vs. American Heritage (Fla.) at Milton

Decatur at GAC

Denmark at Shiloh

Discovery at Peachtree Ridge

Douglass at Wesleyan

Grayson vs. TBA at Milton

Hebron at Woodland-Cartersville

Lambert at Meadowcreek

Mill Creek at Dacula

Mountain View at Lanier

Norcross at East Coweta

North Gwinnett at Parkview

Prince Avenue Christian at Providence

Stone Mountain at Duluth

Walton at Brookwood

Sept. 10

Archer at Grayson

Collins Hill at Rome

Denmark at Lanier

Duluth at Lambert

Hebron at Mount Pisgah

Jefferson at Mountain View

Lakeside-DeKalb at Discovery

Loganville at Parkview

Lovejoy at North Gwinnett

Meadowcreek at East Coweta

Myers Park (N.C.) at Buford

Peachtree Ridge at Centennial

Providence at Athens Academy

South Forsyth at Central Gwinnett

South Gwinnett at Norcross

Sept. 17

Alpharetta at Collins Hill

Berkmar at Discovery

Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.) at Buford

Dacula at Mountain View

Dunwoody at Norcross

GAC at Cedar Grove

Grayson at Harrison

Hebron at George Walton

Lanier at Peachtree Ridge

Meadowcreek at Duluth

Mill Creek at West Forsyth

North Gwinnett at Archer

North Paulding at Brookwood

Parkview at Marietta

South Gwinnett at Shiloh

Wesleyan at Prince Avenue Christian

Sept. 24

Archer at Dunwoody

Athens Academy at Hebron

Berkmar at Duluth

Brookwood at Marietta

Buford at Central Gwinnett

Campbell at Peachtree Ridge

East Coweta at Collins Hill

Grayson at Mill Creek

Lanier at Dacula

Loganville Christian at Wesleyan

Norcross at Meadowcreek

North Gwinnett at North Cobb

Parkview at Tucker

Shiloh at Westlake

Westminster at GAC

Oct. 1

Berkmar at Norcross

Central Gwinnett at Shiloh

Dacula at Winder-Barrow

Discovery at Duluth

GAC at Douglass

Habersham Central at Buford

Hebron at Prince Avenue Christian

Meadowcreek at Archer

Mountain View at Brookwood

North Gwinnett at Mill Creek

Parkview at Newton

Peachtree Ridge at Collins Hill

Providence at Athens Christian

South Gwinnett at Grayson

Wesleyan at Athens Academy

Oct. 7

North Clayton at Duluth

Winder-Barrow at Shiloh

Oct. 8

Dacula at Habersham Central

Holy Innocents’ at Providence

Lanier at Central Gwinnett

Mount Vernon at Hebron

Oct. 15

Archer at Berkmar

Central Gwinnett at Winder-Barrow

Collins Hill at North Gwinnett

Dunwoody at Meadowcreek

Grayson at Parkview

Habersham Central at Lanier

Hebron at Wesleyan

Lakeside-DeKalb at Duluth

Mill Creek at Mountain View

Newton at Brookwood

Norcross at Discovery

Peachtree Ridge at South Gwinnett

Providence at Mount Vernon

Sandy Creek at GAC

Shiloh at Buford

Oct. 22

Berkmar at Dunwoody

Brookwood at Grayson

Dacula at Shiloh

Discovery at Archer

Duluth at Norcross

Habersham Central at Central Gwinnett

Lanier at Buford

Mill Creek at Newton

Mountain View at Collins Hill

North Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge

Parkview at South Gwinnett

Salem at GAC

Wesleyan at Providence

Oct. 29

Archer at Duluth

Buford at Winder-Barrow

Central Gwinnett at Dacula

Collins Hill at Mill Creek

Dunwoody at Discovery

GAC at Carver-Atlanta

Grayson at Newton

Holy Innocents’ at Wesleyan

Meadowcreek at Berkmar

Peachtree Ridge at Mountain View

Providence at Hebron

Shiloh at Lanier

South Gwinnett at Brookwood

Nov. 5

Berkmar at Chamblee

Brookwood at Parkview

Buford at Dacula

Discovery at Meadowcreek

Duluth at Dunwoody

Hebron at Holy Innocents’

Lakeview Academy at Providence

Mill Creek at Peachtree Ridge

Newton at South Gwinnett

Norcross at Archer

North Gwinnett at Mountain View

Redan at GAC

Shiloh at Habersham Central

Wesleyan at Mount Vernon

Winder-Barrow at Lanier

