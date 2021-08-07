Name: Abby DeLoach
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @abby.deloach
Club team: 316 Volleyball Club
Best Gwinnett volleyball player not on my team is: Alaina Giordano
Song that gets me ready for a game: “That’s Facts” by Lil Baby
Favorite athlete: Dansby Swanson
Sport I’m best at besides volleyball: Soccer
Favorite vacation spot: Panama City Beach, Fla.
Noteworthy:
♦ First-team all-county and all-region selection as a junior
Coach Stacey Bennum’s take: “I met Abby at my youth academy when she was in sixth or seventh grade and she already had good power and size, she hadn’t started club yet, but I know she played volleyball with her family on vacations. I have loved watching her grow and develop as a player and person. She is in my Body Sculpting weight training class for female athletes and is one of the strongest girls in there. She is very committed, always competes in practice and builds up the players around her. She has phenomenal ball control and is a powerful outside hitter. She really values personal relationships with her peers, is a great teammate and we all love to be around her. She loves to have fun and is also the queen of Tik Tok. She brings a good attitude to practice and gets excited when her teammates do something great as well. She will lead our team this season and I’m looking forward to an outstanding senior year for her.”
Name: Mikayla Hayden
School: Buford
Class: Senior
College choice: California Berkeley
Twitter handle: None
Club team: A5 Volleyball 17-Jing
Best Gwinnett volleyball player not on my team is: Cherokee Terry of Hebron Christian
Song that gets me ready for a game: “3005” by Childish Gambino
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles
Sport I’m best at besides volleyball: Ice skating
Favorite vacation spot: Any cool city
Noteworthy:
♦ Three-time all-county selection
♦ Gwinnett’s Class AAAAAA-A Co-Player of the Year last season after helping Wolves to state title
Coach Hadli Daniels’ take: “Mikayla has been the player I can count on in every match the past three years. She is extremely consistent in her play and has great poise. She has always led by example on and off the court and is honestly a coach’s dream player.”
Name: Joya Screen
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Junior
College choice: Georgia Tech
Twitter handle: None
Club team: A5 Gwinnett
Best Gwinnett volleyball player not on my team is: Buford’s Ashley Sturzoiu
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Period” by DaBaby
Favorite athlete: Simone Biles
Sport I’m best at besides volleyball: Swimming
Favorite vacation spot: Seaside, Fla.
Noteworthy:
♦ All-state, all-region and all-county selection last season
♦ Also all-county as a freshman
Coach Kristina Stinson’s take: “Now as a rising junior, Joya has stepped into even more of a leadership role this season in the North Gwinnett volleyball program. Joya is a very gifted player and athlete that is a great teammate to everyone on her team and everyone in our program. She leads by example and creates a competitive, exciting and fun environment for players and coaches alike. Joya’s warm yet dominant presence is felt by everyone around her, and she has been a primary contributor to our success as a program and team for three years now. We are very grateful to have Joya as a part of our North Gwinnett volleyball family, and we are so excited to watch her continue to commit much of herself to the game of volleyball. We are so proud of Joya, and we know she is so deserving to be a part of the GDP Super Six for the 2021 season.”
Name: Arissa Shepherd
School: Dacula
Class: Senior
College choices (non-athletic): Agnes Scott, Florida State, Florida, Georgia
Twitter handle: @arissashepherd
Club team: A5 Gwinnett, most recently 17-1 Tim
Best Gwinnett volleyball player not on my team is: Joya Screen, North Gwinnett
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Hallelujah” by Chief Keef
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Sport I’m best at besides volleyball: Cornhole
Favorite vacation spot: Barcelona, Spain
Noteworthy:
♦ Had 289 kills, 283 digs, 66 aces and 13 blocks last season, upping her career numbers to 862 kills, 966 digs, 157 aces and 14 blocks
♦ All-county and all-region selection the past two seasons
Coach Jason Berube’s take: “Arissa is a four-year starter, captain, all-region, all-county and now two-time Super Six player. Her athletic accolades are all incredible, but what I appreciate even more than her ability is her leadership on and off the court. She’s a great student, mentor and coach who makes everyone around her better. And when she’s not on the court, she’s involved in school clubs and community projects. She’s just amazing and I love her.”
Name: Anna Beth Stokes
School: Dacula
Class: Senior
College choice: Palm Beach Atlantic University
Twitter handle: @annabethstokes
Club team: A5 Volleyball
Best Gwinnett volleyball player not on my team is: Buford’s Ashley Sturzoiu
Song that gets me ready for a game: There isn’t a specific song, just whatever music I’m liking at the time
Favorite athlete: Alisha Glass
Sport I’m best at besides volleyball: Basketball
Favorite vacation spot: Costa Rica or a beach anywhere
Noteworthy:
♦ Had 474 assists, 237 kills, 60 aces, 48 blocks and 205 digs last season, giving her career totals of 1,217 assists, 536 kills, 178 aces, 172 blocks and 545 digs
♦ Earned all-county and all-region honors the past two seasons
Coach Jason Berube’s take: “Anna Beth is a four-year varsity starter, captain, all-region and all-county player. She’s a tremendous setter, hitter and blocker. I love the energy she brings to the court and how positive she is to her teammates. She’s the first one to celebrate them when they make a play. She is a great student of the game and knows the strengths and weaknesses of every team we play. She’s going to be an incredible asset to the Palm Beach Atlantic University volleyball team in 2022.”
Name: Ashley Sturzoiu
School: Buford
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @AshleySturzoiu
Club team: A5 Mizuno
Best Gwinnett volleyball player not on my team is: Cherokee Terry of Hebron Christian
Song that gets me ready for a game: “Remember the Name” by Fort Minor
Favorite athlete: Kelsey Robinson
Sport I’m best at besides volleyball: Soccer
Favorite vacation spot: The beach
Noteworthy:
♦ All-state and all-county selection the past two seasons, helping the Wolves to a state title as a sophomore
♦ Speaks Romanian
Coach Hadli Daniels’ take: “Ashley is obviously a very talented hitter, but what makes her so special is her athleticism and ability to pass and play defense along with her powerful hitting. She is a vocal leader for us as well, so I’m excited to see her come into that leadership role more and more in her junior and senior year.”
