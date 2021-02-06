BOYS
Name: Will Bray
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
College choices: Georgia, Lipscomb, Georgia Tech
Twitter handle: @willbray1
Favorite event: 1,600
Least favorite event: None
Song that gets me ready for my event: “Lose Yourself” by Eminem
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Andrew Todd
Funniest teammate: Jackson Harper
Favorite teacher: Eric Rovie
Noteworthy:
♦ Region champion in the 800 as a sophomore in 2019
♦ Gwinnett County champ, region champ and fourth at state in cross country last fall
Coach Eric Rovie’s take: “Now entering his senior year, Will is anxious to build upon his success from the fall cross country season. He’s had a great winter of training, and especially after missing out on most of the 2020 track and field season, I know that he is ready to get racing against the other great runners in Gwinnett County. Will has really developed into a dependable, hard-working leader on our team, and he sets a great example for the young guys in our distance program.”
Name: Cody Brown
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
College choice: Tennessee
Twitter handle: @_codywbrown
Favorite event: Discus
Least favorite event: 400
Song that gets me ready for my event: “Back in Blood” by Pooh Shiesty
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Adam Watkins
Funniest teammate: Kwesi Tillman
Favorite teacher: Tammy Phillips
Noteworthy:
• Third at state in the discus in 2019
• Signed with Tennessee’s football program as a running back
Coach Matt Henson’s take: "Coach Satchwell, his throws coach, says that Cody is one of the most naturally talented kids he's ever coached and that speaks volumes. I would add that Cody is one of the most versatile kids--willing to help wherever he can. I've watched Cody over the years from youth football and our youth track program continue to compete, lead and represent everything coaches hope an athlete can be to teammates and the program."
Name: Leon Christian
School: Parkview
Class: Senior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @LeonChristianI4
Favorite event: 4x100
Least favorite event: 400
Song that gets me ready for my event: “Like This” by G. Herbo
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Isaiah Bond
Funniest teammate: Muhammad Jackson
Favorite teacher: Jon Aldrich
Noteworthy:
• Won the 100 at last year’s Parkview Invitational in 10.89 seconds
• Also won the 200 at the Parkview meet in 21.99
Coach Matt Henson’s take: "Leon has developed into an incredible athlete. I told our coaches when he was a freshman that I thought he was another one of those kids who would shock a lot of people before he was done and that emerged in a relay his sophomore year and individually last year before the shutdown. Leon is an excellent student and very coachable young man. "
Name: Walker Hanley
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
College choice: Kennesaw State
Favorite event: 110 hurdles
Least favorite event: 400
Song that gets me ready for my event: “Long Cool Woman” by The Hollies
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Jacari Simpson
Funniest teammate: Alex Parkman
Favorite teacher: Coach Gayle
Noteworthy:
♦ 2019 region runner-up in 300 hurdles
♦ Sixth at county in 300 hurdles as a sophomore
Coach Eric Rovie’s take: “Walker is a very hard worker. He does things on his own to get better. In a technical event, he approaches it analytically, looking at what he might be able to do to improve. He is also a great teammate, encouraging to others and helping them to improve their skills, even if they are possible threats to his own position on the team.”
Name: Jacari Simpson
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
College choices: Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan
Twitter handle: @JacariS21
Favorite event: 300 hurdles
Least favorite event: 4x4 relay
Song that gets me ready for my event: “Red Opps”
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Eric Pullum of Parkview
Funniest teammate: Chandler Mays
Favorite teacher: Tim Schroer
Noteworthy:
♦ Fifth at region in 2019 in the 110 hurdles
♦ Ran 15.36 in the 110 hurdles and 41.61 in the 300 hurdles in shortened 2020 season
Coach Rik Moore’s take: “Jacari has been on a steady progression as a hurdler over the last four years physically and technically. Losing last year has really motivated him to train and compete at a different level. Jacari’s best years of hurdling are definitely still ahead of him.”
Name: Adam Watkins
School: Dacula
Class: Senior
College choice: Kennesaw State
Twitter handle: @Adam_Watkins33
Favorite event: Shot put and discus
Least favorite event: I like both of my events
Song that gets me ready for my event: “Eeny Meany Miny Moe” by Sheff G
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Aldridge
Noteworthy:
♦ 2019 state champion in shot put and third in discus
♦ Has signed with the Kennesaw State football program as a lineman
Coach David Machovec’s take: “Up until his junior year, Adam was a three-sport athlete so throwing the shot and discus are just a few of the special skills he developed over the years. Adam started throwing with me at age 9. His biggest gains came his freshman and sophomore years (58-9 1/2 shot as a sophomore) so he was off to a great start. Enter March 2020 and we all get sucker punched by the pandemic. The good news, one year later, is that it looks like we will get the 2021 season, an encouragement to the athletes, coaches and the spring sports families. Currently Adam is training hard preparing for his role as a state level thrower.”
GIRLS
Name: Brooke Browning
School: Hebron Christian
Class: Junior
College choice: Undecided
Twitter handle: @brookebrowningg
Favorite event: 1,600
Least favorite event: 3,200
Song that gets me ready for my event: “The Show Goes On” by Lupe Fiasco
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Karsyn Rodney
Funniest teammate: Claire McGuirt
Favorite teacher: Liz Heiden
Noteworthy:
♦ Third at state in the 3,200 and fifth in the 1,600 in 2019 as a freshman
♦ Gwinnett County champion, sixth at state in cross country last fall
Coach Terrence Melton’s take: “She is the perfect combination of kindness and tenacity. She is a ferocious competitor that works extremely hard for everything she gets.”
Name: Tamiia Fuller
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Junior
College choices: North Carolina A&T, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M are a few of the colleges I’m looking at
Twitter handle: None
Favorite event: 100
Least favorite event: 400
Song that gets me ready for my event: I don’t listen to music before my races. I try and relax and trust my training.
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Eric Pullum from Parkview
Funniest teammate: Nia Hicks
Favorite teacher: Madame V
Noteworthy:
♦ Third at state in the 100 in 2019 as a freshman
♦ 2019 region champion in 100, 200 and long jump
Coach Shawn Nix’s take: “Tamiia came to Peachtree Ridge as a freshman and made her mark by breaking a seven-year standing record in the 100 meters and just a few hundredths of a second off the 200-meter record. Tamiia is a highly driven athlete and when she is on the track it’s all business. We are looking forward to watching Tamiia add to her list of accomplishments this upcoming season. She is a young woman with a bright future ahead of her. We are lucky to have her as a part of our program.”
Name: Sierra Harrison
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
College choices: Florida A&M, Clemson, Southern California
Favorite event: High jump
Least favorite event: 300 hurdles
Song that gets me ready for my event: “Highest In The Room” by Travis Scott
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Trinity Rossum
Funniest teammate: Emma Reeves
Favorite teacher: John Rhilinger
Noteworthy:
♦ Seventh at state in high jump in 2019
♦ Region runner-up in high jump and fourth at region in triple jump as a sophomore
Coach John Rowland’s take: “Sierra dramatically improved in 2019 as a sophomore in the high jump. She claimed the region and section titles, as well as a seventh-place finish at the state meet, jumping 5-4, a PR, tying the North Gwinnett school record. Sierra also excels in the 100 hurdles, triple jump and is an extremely dedicated hard worker, a team leader, a wonderful young lady and a well-rounded student. I believe she has huge potential this year, as well as collegiately and beyond.”
Name: Nia Salina Hicks
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
College choices: Auburn, Georgia State, Anderson, Kentucky
Twitter handle: @niahickss2
Favorite event: 200
Least favorite event: 800
Song that gets me ready for my event: “Laugh Now Cry Later” by Drake
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Buford’s Trinity Price
Funniest teammate: Tamiia Fuller
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Trawick
Noteworthy:
♦ Region runner-up in the 400 in 2019 as a sophomore
♦ Also play flag football and basketball for the Lions
Coach Shawn Nix’s take: “Nia is truly a fierce all-around athlete who plays two to three different sports each year and excels in all. It has been a joy coaching her. She is one of the hardest-working athletes I have coached. She is a young woman of high character and determination. She pushes herself academically as well as athletically. She is a leader and a great asset to our team. She has been a state finalist for the last three years in either the 400, 4x400 relay and/or 4x100. Nia is a tremendous teammate who will be missed. Excited to see what happens this year and if she’ll be a dual athlete in college.”
Name: Trinity Price
School: Buford
Class: Senior
College choice: Stanford
Twitter handle: @trinitykprice
Favorite event: 200
Least favorite event: 800
Song that gets me ready for my event: “Middle Child” by J. Cole
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: GAC’s Trinity Rossum
Funniest teammate: Hayley Iverson
Favorite teacher: Coach Johnson
Noteworthy:
♦ Third at state in 400 and fourth in 200 for a 2019 state championship team
♦ Also ran on state champion 400 and 1,600 relay teams, the latter setting a state record, as a sophomore
Coach Fyrone Davis’ take: “Trinity Price is one of the greatest sprinters to come through Buford High School and even Gwinnett County as a whole. Her character is one of a kind. She is a hard worker, soft spoken, but a monster on the track. She enjoys her sport, and it shows. She is a leader in the classroom and with her track and field team members as well. This program will deeply miss her presence and kind heart when she continues her college endeavors. We look forward to her having an awesome 2021 season.”
Name: Trinity Rossum
School: Greater Atlanta Christian
Class: Senior
College choice: UCLA
Twitter handle: None
Favorite event: 100
Least favorite event: 400
Song that gets me ready for my event: “Drunk In Love” Beyonce featuring Jay Z
Best Gwinnett track and field athlete not on my team: Trinity Price
Funniest teammate: Alana Thompson
Favorite teacher: Tim Ball
Noteworthy:
♦ State runner-up in 100 and fourth in 200 in 2019 for Buford’s state title team
♦ Also ran on Buford’s state champion 400 and 1,600 relay teams, the latter setting a state record, as a sophomore
Coach Brad Kinser’s take: “Trinity is a gifted sprinter who comes from a great track family. She can run any event from the 400 down and has a tremendous work ethic. Trinity is a great teammate who is always encouraging others and leads with her example of hard work. She will be running this next year at UCLA and they will be blessed with a runner of her talent. GAC has a great history of lady sprinters and I am looking forward to watching Trinity write her chapter in that history this spring.”
