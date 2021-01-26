GIRLS
Name: Antonela Adelic
School: Brookwood
Class: Senior
Favorite pro tennis player: Rafael Nadal
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Jackeline Lopez
Favorite playing surface: Hard court
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Trophies” Young Money
Favorite teacher: Dr. Masterson
Favorite restaurant: Chili’s
Noteworthy:
• Unbeaten at No. 2 and No. 3 singles
• Also has played No. 1 doubles during her career
Coach Rachel McElroy’s take: “Antonela is an incredibly talented player. Not only is she a great tennis player, but she’s also a great person. She is a great example of what a Brookwood Bronco represents on and off the court. Antonela is a wonderful leader for our girls and always gives 110 percent. It is a pleasure to coach her and watch her grow as an athlete and person.”
Name: Nicole Eigbedion
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Junior
Favorite pro tennis player: Roger Federer
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Jo-Yee Chan
Favorite playing surface: Hard court
Song that gets me ready for a match: It changes but it’s currently “Laugh Now Cry Later” by Drake
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Kucera
Favorite restaurant: The Sun Dial Restaurant
Noteworthy:
• Rated as three-star recruit
• No. 19 ranking in Georgia
Coach Katie Massey’s take: “Nicole is such a graceful player and has such a beautiful all-around game. She exudes a quiet strength while she covers the court with such ease. She is very relaxed off the court and her presence adds a sense of confidence and poise to our team. We are all so grateful for the calm Nicole brings to our team of personalities.”
Name: Payton Kane
School: Norcross
Class: Senior
Favorite pro tennis player: Rafael Nadal
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Sivan Cohen
Favorite playing surface: Clay
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Replay” by Iyaz
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Daniels
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Noteworthy:
• 11-3 as sophomore at No. 1 singles to earn first-team all-county honors
• Ranked as No. 29 senior in Georgia and 3-star recruit
Coach Aileen Pollitzer’s take: “I’m just excited she’s here. I’m just excited we get a chance to play tennis this year. I think she’s excited as well. She’s so competitive and she wants our team to do well.”
Name: Lucy Kim
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Sophomore
Favorite pro tennis player: Simona Halep
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Alex Kim
Favorite playing surface: Hard court
Song that gets me ready for a match: Sunday best
Favorite teacher: Coach Massey
Favorite restaurant: 770 Korean BBQ
Noteworthy:
• Ranked as No. 48 sophomore in Georgia
• Broke into varsity lineup as a freshman
Coach Katie Massey’s take: “Lucy is such an animated player. It's so fun to watch her expressions as she plays. She is so full of energy and joy. We all love having such a ray of sunshine on our team.”
Name: Madelyn Levy
School: Providence Christian
Class: Senior
Favorite pro tennis player: Coco Gauff
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Bella Tucker
Favorite playing surface: Asphalt
Song that gets me ready for a match: Any song in the genre of pop gets me pretty excited to play
Favorite teacher: I’m honored to be taught by each teacher at Providence, no favorite!
Favorite restaurant: I love Agavero, great Mexican food!
Noteworthy:
• Went 16-1 as a sophomore
• Also a key starter on the Storm’s basketball team
Coach Anne Crist’s take: “Madeline is the quintessential athlete: focused, mentally tough and highly disciplined. She is a joy to all her coaches, coming to tennis after basketball playoffs, ready to jump into another tennis season. She lost only one match in her sophomore and junior years, playing mostly at the No. 2 spot. But in addition to her athletic prowess, she is kind, exemplifies great character and is respected by teammates and coaches alike. We will be sorry to see her go, but she will be leaving a great legacy at Providence for others to emulate.”
Name: Jaelyn Smith
School: Lanier
Class: Junior
Favorite pro tennis player: Victoria Azarenka
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Alex Mann
Favorite playing surface: Hard court
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Levitating” by Dua Lipa
Favorite teacher: Ms. Labella
Favorite restaurant: Chick-fil-A
Noteworthy:
• Went 19-1 at No. 1 singles as a freshman, earning all-county and region player of the year honors
• Ranked as the No. 26 junior in Georgia
Coach Meredith Warren’s take: “Jaelyn is the perfect example of the type of student-athlete that every coach desires to coach. Her work ethic and class on and off the court are impeccable and she is an absolute pleasure to coach. Every match she steps up for her teammates and consistently performs. She has been a leader on our team since her freshman year and represents the Lanier tennis team so well. We can't wait to see how she evolves and what she accomplishes in her future.”
BOYS
Name: Sean Aquio
School: Peachtree Ridge
Class: Senior
Favorite pro tennis player: Clay Thompson
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Jason Kim
Favorite playing surface: Peachtree Ridge hard courts
Song that gets me ready for a match: “New Wave” by Pally Ray
Favorite teacher: Dr. Wayne
Favorite restaurant: In-N-Out Burger
Noteworthy:
• Lions’ No. 1 singles player was all-region as a sophomore
• Ranked as No. 25 senior in Georgia and has 9.7 UTR
Coach Callie Fernandez’s take: “Sean is a versatile and selfless tennis player who comfortably takes the role of leader of the Ridge team. He is the first one to practice and last to leave and makes an impact on his younger teammates.”
Name: Jake Cranor
School: Lanier
Class: Junior
Favorite pro tennis player: Rafael Nadal
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: A North Gwinnett kid
Favorite playing surface: Clay
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Take Me Home, Country Roads”
Favorite teacher: Mr. Collin Jones
Favorite restaurant: Mellow Mushroom
Noteworthy:
• Went 18-2 (8-0 in region) as a freshman, and 6-0 in 2020 before season was halted
• Ranked as No. 48 junior in Georgia
Coach David Hendrix’s take: “Jake has been the No. 1 guy the last two seasons, as a freshman and sophomore, compiling a 27-5 record against mostly seniors from other teams. Jake possesses power from both sides and has the ability to approach the net and get free points off his serve. With all his abilities, I think two things stand out that show his competitiveness. First, Jake comes to practice every day with an intensity for improving and, second, he sports a 4.0 in the classroom taking numerous AP classes.”
Name: Andre Izadi
School: Mill Creek
Class: Senior
Favorite pro tennis player: Rafael Nadal
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Sean Aquio
Favorite playing surface: Hard court
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Face of My City” by Jack Harlow featuring Lil Baby
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Palmer (AP Chem)
Favorite restaurant: Firehouse
Noteworthy:
• Mill Creek MVP the past three seasons was 4-1 in 2020 before stoppage
• Ranked as No. 22 senior in Georgia
Coach Tim Schroer’s take: “Andre has been an exceptional leader in our program over the last three years. We have been very fortunate to have him come in as a freshman and hold the No. 1 singles position throughout his entire high school career. His work ethic and leadership both on and off the courts is outstanding. The goals and expectations he puts on himself carry over to his teammates in both practices and matches. He never takes a day off on the courts or in the classroom, always striving to be the best. I am looking forward to him helping guide our program again this season with his dedication, commitment and passion for his fellow teammates.”
Name: Jason Kim
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Sophomore
Favorite pro tennis player: Roger Federer
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Sean Aquio
Favorite playing surface: Hard court
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Champion” by Elina
Favorite teacher: Mr. Grady York
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle
Noteworthy:
• Ranked as No. 6 sophomore in Georgia
• Earned a 4-star recruiting ranking
Coach Starr Shuler’s take: “Jason is going to do a great job stepping into the No. 2 spot played by his older brother the past few yearse. He has been working hard and is ready to help lead us to victory this season.”
Name: Matthew Sloan
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
Favorite pro tennis player: Rafa Nadal
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Sean Aquio
Favorite playing surface: Indoor hard court
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Whoopty” by CJ
Favorite teacher: Dr. Ganesan Sowdayya
Favorite restaurant: Frankie’s The Steakhouse
Noteworthy:
• 2019 Daily Post Player of the Year after going 17-2 at No. 1 singles
• 4-star recruit ranked as No. 7 in Georgia
Coach Starr Shuler’s take: “Matthew is an excellent player and a wonderful captain for our team.”
Name: Frank Zhou
School: North Gwinnett
Class: Senior
Favorite pro tennis player: Nick Kygrios
Best tennis player in Gwinnett not on my team: Paul Dukwon Kim
Favorite playing surface: Hard court
Song that gets me ready for a match: “Old Town Chem” by RichSlimSteve
Favorite teacher: Dr. Ganesan Sowdayya
Favorite restaurant: Choi’s Grill
Noteworthy:
• Undefeated vs. Gwinnett foes and in region play in 2019
• Ranked as No. 33 senior in Georgia
Coach Starr Shuler’s take: “Frank is an excellent player and leader. He approaches everything in life with a smile and a positive attitude.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.